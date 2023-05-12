Search continues for Russian man swept off rocks by large wave in Phuket

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A Russian man has gone missing after being swept off seaside rocks by a large wave at Laem Promthep, Phuket, prompting rescue teams and volunteers to continue their search efforts. The incident occurred at around 9.30am, according to Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos.

It has been reported that the tourist Yuri Smoyan was standing on the seaside rocks with three other Russian men when the large wave hit them, causing them all to fall into the water. While three of the men managed to safely escape the water, the 32 year old Smoyan remains missing at sea. One of the rescued men was taken to Chalong Hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the fall.

Rescue workers, including personnel from the Kusoldharm Foundation, as well as volunteers, are actively participating in the search and rescue mission for the Russian man.

Commercial drones have also been launched in hopes of locating the Russian man from an aerial perspective. The search and rescue operation remains ongoing as authorities and volunteers remain committed to finding the missing Russian.

This news comes only days after Phuket rescue workers issued a warning to motorists to be cautious and reduce their speed on wet roads after a fatal motorbike accident in Kata involving a Russian man earlier today following sporadic rainfall on the island.

The accident report, issued by the Ruamjai Kupai Foundation rescue service, was shared on Facebook at 3.30am. While the exact time and location of the accident involving the Russian tourist were not specified, first responders from the rescue service were present at the scene in the village of Kata, Tambon Karon, located on Phuket’s west coast. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.

Rescuers look over the ledge to see if they can find the missing Russian man swept away by a huge wave. Picture courtesy of Phuket News.