93% of Covid samples from April test positive for variant found in the UK

The Covid-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom is said to have been found in many of the cases detected in April. Out of 300 samples, 93% tested positive for the mutated strain, B.1.117, according to director general of the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak.

The latest outbreak of Covid-19 started in clusters in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts. Early on in the outbreak, health officials detected the Covid-19 variant, which is said to be more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus. Over the past 2 months, more than 100,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 700 Covid patients have died.

This month, 3 more Covid variants have been detected in Thailand, including the strain first found in Brazil which was detected and contained in quarantine.

In the Deep South province Narathiwat, 11 people in the Tak Bai district have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant of the virus first found in South Africa. The patients are now in quarantine to contain the virus and health officials are rolling out active testing.

In Bangkok, 62 people have tested positive for the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India, with the first cases detected at a construction camp in the Lak Si district.

Supakit says the Covid-19 vaccines are still effective against the variants found in India and the UK.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates