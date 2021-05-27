image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

93% of Covid samples from April test positive for variant found in the UK

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

22 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo via Pixabay

The Covid-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom is said to have been found in many of the cases detected in April. Out of 300 samples, 93% tested positive for the mutated strain, B.1.117, according to director general of the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak.

The latest outbreak of Covid-19 started in clusters in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts. Early on in the outbreak, health officials detected the Covid-19 variant, which is said to be more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus. Over the past 2 months, more than 100,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 700 Covid patients have died.

This month, 3 more Covid variants have been detected in Thailand, including the strain first found in Brazil which was detected and contained in quarantine.

In the Deep South province Narathiwat, 11 people in the Tak Bai district have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant of the virus first found in South Africa. The patients are now in quarantine to contain the virus and health officials are rolling out active testing.

In Bangkok, 62 people have tested positive for the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India, with the first cases detected at a construction camp in the Lak Si district.

Supakit says the Covid-19 vaccines are still effective against the variants found in India and the UK.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

