Biden orders US officials to review rival theories to confirm Covid-19 origin
US President Joe Biden has ordered staffers to investigate and confirm the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, pointing out that rival scenarios, including a possible Chinese lab leak, continue to circulate. Biden says US intelligence agencies are exploring 2 likely theories but have yet to reach concrete conclusions, with debate raging around both.
“I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days. As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China.”
While the pandemic has now claimed more than 3 million lives globally, experts appear no closer to confirming how it all started, although scientists still favour the evidence supporting a zoonotic origin, probably from a Wuhan wet market. The first reported cases were detected in Wuhan, central China, late in December 2019.
In March of this year, the World Health Organisation issued a report that had been jointly written with Chinese scientists. The WHO had just spent 4 weeks in the Wuhan area and concluded the virus had probably jumped from bats to humans via another animal. They appeared to dismiss the theory that it could have been the result of an accident at a research laboratory.
There is frustration among US officials over what is seen as a lack of sufficient cooperation from China. Washington is now calling on the WHO to launch a second phase of its investigation into Covid-19’s origins. WHO emergency director Mike Ryan has responded by saying an update on proposed next steps will be provided in the coming weeks.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
Rebel troops kill 20 Burmese officers, former leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court
At least 20 Myanmar security forces were killed in a clash with rebel troops on Sunday and a police station was seized by the rebel fighters, according to the anti-coup movement the People’s Defence Force. The former state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, also appeared in court for the first time since the February coup when the see was detained by the military junta.
The police station in Eastern Myanmar’s Shan state was reportedly burned down. Photos show smoke billowing out of the station. Local media says 4 security force members were detained by rebel fighters and photos show what appears to be the officers blindfolded with surgical masks and their hands behind their backs.
Since the military takeover, at least 815 civilians have died and more than 4,000 people have been detained. Many ethnic armies that occupy Myanmar’s border regions have taken a stance against the state military coup, leading to clashes with the junta and rebel fighters, some, like the People’s Defence Force, are civilians who fight back using handmade weapons.
The junta claims they took power due to a fraudulent election. Aung San Suu Kyi had won the election in a landslide. The 75 year old now faces a number of charges from possessing illegal walkie-talkies to violating a state secrets law.
Aung “wished people good health” and her lawyer announced a statement from Aung regarding her Nation League Democracy party.
“Our party grew out of the people so it will exist as long as people support it.”
SOURCE: Guardian
Donald Trump sued for using the term “China Virus” to refer to Covid-19
A civil rights group is suing former US president Donald Trump for coining the term, “China Virus” to refer to Covid-19. The Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition have filed a complaint in a federal court in New York, alleging that Trump’s terminology had no substance to back it up and was a source of distress to Chinese Americans. The former president used the term frequently, along with the words, “Kung Flu” when discussing the pandemic in public.
In its complaint, the CACRC alleges that Trump’s words were used without any consideration being given to the resulting impact on Chinese Americans. The US has seen a surge in violent attacks against Asian Americans, with a significant number being of Chinese descent, a development being attributed to the influence of Trump’s speeches.
The lawsuit goes on to claim that the former president persisted with his negative terminology even as debate over the origins of Covid-19 continued.
“The truth matters, words have consequences, especially from those in powerful and influential positions. Trump intentionally repeated those defamatory words to serve his own personal and political interest with an astonishing level of actual malice and negligence, hence severely injuring the Chinese/Asian American communities in the process.”
The CACRC is calling for an apology that includes US$1 being paid to each Asian American and Pacific Islander residing in the US, or US$22.9 million in total. The group says the money would be used to found a museum highlighting the history of both communities and the contribution Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made to the US.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
13 killed in northern Italy cable car accident
13 people have lost their lives after an Italian cable car slammed into the side of a mountain in northern Italy. 2 children were also critically injured in the accident. The 9 and 5 year olds were taken to a pediatric hospital in Turin by helicopter. The Italian president and PM expressed their “profound grief,” while offering condolences to the victims’ families. The accident has received numerous condolences from leaders worldwide.
The Italian ministry of infrastructure said the accident occurred around 12:30pm yesterday, with 15 people aboard the car, which can hold a maximum capacity of 35 people. Authorities say a ruptured cable near the top of the route is to blame for the accident, which happened about 100 metres from the summit.
He said an enquiry has been launched in what he called a “dramatic occurrence which we are following most attentively.”
The cable car ride, in the town of Stresa on Lake Maggiore in Italy’s Piedmont region, was popular with tourists, as the 20 minute ride links Stresa with the 1,500 metre summit of the Mottarone mountain, offering unparalleled views of the Alps.
Other cable car riders were shocked to hear of the accident as one rider, Luisa Tesserin, says she had just rode the car an hour before the accident.
“We got on the cable car an hour before the tragedy. When we got on, the cable car didn’t give any strange signals, everything was fine. When they told us the news, we were shocked.”
But Europe has seen similar cable car accidents over the past 50 years. In 2005, 9 German skiers were killed when an 800 kilogramme concrete block fell from a helicopter transporting it near the Austrian Tyrol resort of Soelden onto a cable carrying their cabin. In 1998, a US military jet severed a cable at Cavalese, after low-flying over the ski resort in Italy’s Dolomites, killing 20 people.
SOURCE: Reuters
Ynwaps
Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:32 am
Let’s start a war with China over a cold
John_2
Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:04 am
The US Intel agencies were funding (via USAID) research into Corona viruses back to 2015 and before according to this article:
Published: 09 November 2015 A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence
Nature Medicine volume 21, pages 1508–1513 (2015)
So lets hope they can find something.
Slugger
Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:26 am
Are the findings from Fort Detrick public knowledge yet? No? Why not?