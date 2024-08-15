AirAsia launches new route from Bangkok to Kathmandu

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

AirAsia is set to soar into the skies with its latest addition to the South Asian route, offering four weekly flights between Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport and Kathmandu, Nepal.

The service, launching on October 2, will utilise the A320neo aircraft, renowned for its efficiency and comfort. The airline is rolling out this exciting route with a tantalising promotional fare, starting at just 9,990 Nepalese Rupees per trip (around 2,600 baht), for bookings made until August 25. Travel dates extend from October 2 to March 28, 2025, giving adventurers ample time to explore the majestic landscapes and rich heritage of Nepal.

The new route establishes a vibrant competition on the Bangkok-Kathmandu circuit, where AirAsia joins Thai Lion in serving Don Mueang Airport. Meanwhile, from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thai Airways and Nepal Airlines continue their flights. AirAsia’s competitive pricing, with roundtrip fares starting at US$188 (around 6,500 baht), undercuts rivals like THAI and Thai Lion, whose fares range from US$271 to US$337.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya expressed his enthusiasm.

“This is AirAsia’s 16th destination in South Asia since we resumed near full-scale operations post-pandemic. This region has tremendous growth potential, which has only made us work even harder to roll out more flight services to meet the demand for tourism, trade, and business purposes.”

Nepal, home to multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is a must-visit destination. Travellers can immerse themselves in the cultural splendour of Swayambhunath and Boudhanath, or marvel at the historical richness of Kathmandu’s Durbar Square.

For spiritual seekers, Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, beckons. Nature enthusiasts can gaze upon the world’s most breathtaking mountain views, with Pokhara’s Annapurna Base Camp and the iconic Everest Base Camp offering unforgettable trekking experiences.

With AirAsia’s network in South Asia now spanning 16 routes, including destinations like Jaipur, Bengaluru, and the Maldives, the new Kathmandu service is set to elevate the travel experience, providing both comfort and affordability, reported TTR Weekly.

Flights are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with Flight FD182 departing from Don Mueang Airport at 11.50am and arriving in Kathmandu at 2pm, and the return flight leaving at 3pm and reaching Bangkok at 7.35pm.