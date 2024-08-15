AirAsia launches new route from Bangkok to Kathmandu

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:51, 15 August 2024| Updated: 17:51, 15 August 2024
54 1 minute read
AirAsia launches new route from Bangkok to Kathmandu
Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

AirAsia is set to soar into the skies with its latest addition to the South Asian route, offering four weekly flights between Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport and Kathmandu, Nepal.

The service, launching on October 2, will utilise the A320neo aircraft, renowned for its efficiency and comfort. The airline is rolling out this exciting route with a tantalising promotional fare, starting at just 9,990 Nepalese Rupees per trip (around 2,600 baht), for bookings made until August 25. Travel dates extend from October 2 to March 28, 2025, giving adventurers ample time to explore the majestic landscapes and rich heritage of Nepal.

The new route establishes a vibrant competition on the Bangkok-Kathmandu circuit, where AirAsia joins Thai Lion in serving Don Mueang Airport. Meanwhile, from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thai Airways and Nepal Airlines continue their flights. AirAsia’s competitive pricing, with roundtrip fares starting at US$188 (around 6,500 baht), undercuts rivals like THAI and Thai Lion, whose fares range from US$271 to US$337.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya expressed his enthusiasm.

Related news

“This is AirAsia’s 16th destination in South Asia since we resumed near full-scale operations post-pandemic. This region has tremendous growth potential, which has only made us work even harder to roll out more flight services to meet the demand for tourism, trade, and business purposes.”

Nepal, home to multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is a must-visit destination. Travellers can immerse themselves in the cultural splendour of Swayambhunath and Boudhanath, or marvel at the historical richness of Kathmandu’s Durbar Square.

For spiritual seekers, Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, beckons. Nature enthusiasts can gaze upon the world’s most breathtaking mountain views, with Pokhara’s Annapurna Base Camp and the iconic Everest Base Camp offering unforgettable trekking experiences.

With AirAsia’s network in South Asia now spanning 16 routes, including destinations like Jaipur, Bengaluru, and the Maldives, the new Kathmandu service is set to elevate the travel experience, providing both comfort and affordability, reported TTR Weekly.

Flights are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with Flight FD182 departing from Don Mueang Airport at 11.50am and arriving in Kathmandu at 2pm, and the return flight leaving at 3pm and reaching Bangkok at 7.35pm.

Aviation NewsBangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Buriram residents fear digital wallet could be axed after PM ousted

Buriram residents fear digital wallet could be axed after PM ousted

Published: 17:10, 15 August 2024
Japan invited to supercharge Thailand&#8217;s Red Line railway network

Japan invited to supercharge Thailand’s Red Line railway network

Published: 16:53, 15 August 2024
FTI rattled by PM Srettha’s ousting: Investors on edge

FTI rattled by PM Srettha’s ousting: Investors on edge

Published: 16:48, 15 August 2024
Pattaya police inspect stores after toxic drain cleaner deaths

Pattaya police inspect stores after toxic drain cleaner deaths

Published: 16:33, 15 August 2024