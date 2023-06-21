Divine destinations: Thailand’s tourism authority paves way for spiritual sojourns

PHOTO: Wat Suan Dok via Freepik.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is gearing up to host an event that aims to promote 12 religious tourism routes across the country. This initiative seeks to stimulate tourism and boost revenue by catering to tourists who seek religious activities or follow a spiritual path.

Yuthasak Supasorn, the Governor of TAT, shared data from the Ministry of Commerce revealing that religious tourism generated an impressive revenue of up to 10.8 billion baht in 2019. This highlights the immense potential for faith-based tourism to experience significant growth. Projections suggest that the global economic value of this sector will triple within the next decade, soaring from over US$13.7 billion in 2022 to US$40.9 billion by 2033.

The TAT governor emphasised that the project aims to provide valuable and meaningful tourism experiences. This includes showcasing religious and cultural tourism products that reflect Thailand’s unique identity. The event will feature religious temples and other places of worship, cultural heritage sites, wisdom, and community-based tourism initiatives. The event is scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 2 at Square B, located in front of the CentralWorld shopping centre.

The event will be divided into three main sections, NNT reported. The first section will feature a simulation zone where attendees can participate in worship and blessings along the 12 spiritual tourism routes. The second section will include a marketplace that showcases shops and restaurants from different regions of Thailand. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and indulge in regional delicacies and unique products. The third section will be a stage for performances by renowned artists, providing entertainment and cultural experiences.

For those interested, additional information and details can be found on the website tourismproduct.tourismthailand.org or the Facebook fan page ‘Tourism Products.’ This event promises to offer a glimpse into the rich spiritual heritage and cultural diversity that Thailand has to offer, providing an enriching and memorable experience for attendees.