2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit to discuss the future of Thailand’s wellness industry

The 2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit, scheduled for 30th June 2023 at the luxurious Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55, aims to bolster Thailand’s wellness industry by fostering collaborations and partnerships in art cultural wellness and well-being living standards. The summit is held in conjunction with the Singapore-based Life Research Wellness group and aims to provide unparalleled opportunities for Thailand to emerge as a leading destination for wellness services, tourism, and education.

Launching Health Environment Wellness Sustainable (HEWS)

A culmination of 20 years of research by Life Research Wellness and CISW Group, Health Environment Wellness Sustainable (HEWS), was introduced in 2018. This new standardisation promotes an advanced understanding of quality living care, surpassing traditional Green and Wellness practices. The official launch of HEWS will take place during the summit. Both CISW and Life Research Wellness have initiated promotional efforts and educational activities to disseminate this innovative concept among stakeholders and the general public. The summit invites all participants to contribute their expertise in incorporating HEWS into wellness, hospitality, and real estate development projects in Thailand.

Uniting innovative ideas and inspiration

The 2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit provides attendees with a dynamic environment for engaging in various activities aimed at innovative idea generation. The event includes stimulating Wellness Talks, effective Business Matchmaking and Networking sessions, and thought-provoking discussions focusing on Wellness Business Market Investment opportunities. The central theme of the summit is “Wellness and Well-Being: Business Investment Opportunities,” with leading international business owners from the wellness sector invited to share their vision, insights, and expertise on this rapidly expanding field.

An exceptional platform for shaping the wellness industry’s future

The 2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit presents a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with a diverse array of well-established entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, acclaimed researchers, and forward-thinking physicians. The event aims to promote knowledge-sharing, information exchange, and exploration of potential investment avenues within the wellness and well-being marketplace. The seminar’s primary objective is to envision the future of the wellness industry by the year 2030 and identify the roles that stakeholders can play in this exciting journey.

With representation from over 20 influential speakers and participants hailing from more than 15 different countries, the 2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit fosters the exchange of diverse perspectives and expertise that is essential for inspiring and driving growth within the industry. An exclusive networking cocktail event allows attendees to connect and collaborate with professionals and experts in the wellness field.

Those interested in attending this transformative event are encouraged to secure tickets and reserve a spot. Don’t let the opportunity to influence the future of the wellness industry slip away. Mark your calendars for the 2nd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit and join the collaborative efforts towards unlocking the extraordinary potential of wellness and well-being.

Tickets

Pack A for Seminar: 3,100 THB per person (Time 8.00 am. – 6.00 pm.) at Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 Bangkok (6th floor) Pack B for Networking: 3,100 THB per person (Time 6.30 pm. – 9.00 pm.) at Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 Bangkok (F floor) Pack A & B for Seminar & Networking: 5,900 THB for two tickets (Time 8.00 am. – 9.00 pm.) at Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 Bangkok (6th floor & F floor)

Note that the tickets include snacks, lunch, and a cocktail buffet. Tickets are limited in availability so quickly contact them by mail (contact@ciswinternational.com) or number (+66 20065007) to secure tickets.

