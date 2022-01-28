TAT offices in India introduce online training course for Indian travel agents

Indian travel agents can now sign up for an online training course to brush up on their knowledge of all things Thai, thanks to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. According to a TTR Weekly report, the so-called Thailand Specialist Programme is designed to teach the travel agents about new attractions and tourist offerings in the Land of Smiles. Cholada Siddhivarn from the TAT’s Mumbai office says the course will equip Indian travel agents with all the knowledge they need to create perfect itineraries for their clients.

“This online training course provides advisors with the inspiration, knowledge, and confidence to create unforgettable itineraries to sell clients for their trips to the Land of Smiles. On completion of the Thailand Specialist Programme, our trade partners will not only expand their knowledge and expertise of the country, including discovering off-the-beaten-track attractions, but they will also be kept up to date with the latest news and information from the TAT.”

The programme aims to instruct travel agents on how to promote and sell tourism packages to Thailand, offering them a better understanding of the country by covering a variety of topics, including culture, food, history, and events. Participants will study the following training modules as part of their learning, receiving a TAT-accredited travel specialist certificate for their efforts:

1) What makes Thailand Amazing

2) Central Thailand

3) Northern & Northeastern Thailand

4) Eastern Thailand

5) Southern Thailand: Andaman Sea

6) Southern Thailand: Gulf of Thailand

7) Discover Thailand: Communities & Local Experiences

8) Matching your clients’ needs with the right products

Vachirachai Sirisumpan from the TAT’s New Delhi office says travel agents are gearing up for an increase in demand as a result of Thailand re-opening to vaccinated tourists.

“Thailand is one of the favourite destinations for Indian tourists, and many travel agents are well aware and know Thailand very well. Therefore, as Thailand is gradually re-opening the country for fully vaccinated international tourists, including those from India, the Thailand Specialist Programme will be a tool kit for travel agents to further update themselves on popular and upcoming products and services in various destinations across the kingdom.”

