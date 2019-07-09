TAT Governor predicts 10% revenue rise in 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand
TAT Governor predicts 10% revenue rise in 2020
Yuthasak Suphasorn, governor of Thailand’s Tourism Authority (TAT), says he’s expecting a 10% rise in tourist revenue in 2020 despite global economic uncertainty and a statistical drop in tourism around the country in Q2 of this year.
According to Daily News, he confidently predicted that tourists would into Thailand keeping the country in the top 6 of most visited nations in the world. But his predictions are made without any firm evidence or data that would suggest any sudden resurgence of Thailand’s sagging tourist numbers.
In the Daily News report the TAT chief said it was important that Thailand’s natural resources were maintained.
“Responsible tourists were needed to help with this.”
He says the country was looking to the tourism industry to bolster the Thai economy and said the Thai Brand was all about “responsibility” and “quality” (probably two areas Thailand’s tourism industry is not world famous for).
Yuthasak predicted revenue to increase in 2020 by 37.1 million baht.
Last week The Thaiger reported the high Thai Baht, hovering around 31 baht to one US dollar is causing concerns to the tourism industry. In an unusual admission about the problems, even TAT Governor feels concerned about the potential negative impact of the strong currency.
He was blaming the high value of the Thai baht for the worse than expected tourist figures. He admits that European visitors are being more careful over their money and that Thai tourism tzars will now have to look to places like India to sustain growth.
SOURCE: Daily News
Politics
NCPO chief terminates around 100 orders today
The chief of the NCPO will issue his last command that terminates around 100 coup orders.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam was commenting today on a meeting with chief coalition whip Wirat Rattanset who spoke to him yesterday about the annulment of orders issued by the NCPO between May 2014 and March this year when Thailand held the general election.
Wissanu said Wirat informed him that several motions were about to be put on the House agenda in relation to the request for the cancellation of coup orders. The deputy PM says he explained to Wirat that the government would be ready to provide explanations to the House regarding the coup orders.
He informed Wirat that the NCPO chief would today issue a final order to terminate some 100 coup orders that were no longer needed, such as those pertaining to the media and the martial court.
He said some orders did not have to be cancelled as they have ‘sunset-clauses’ and will automatically lapse on expiry. After the last order is issued to terminate the coup orders, only a few will remain, according to Wissanu.
He added that the government agencies concerned felt these remaining orders needed to be kept in place because they were issued to improve outdated laws. Wissanu said the House would simply have to consider whether to change their status from coup order to acts or whether to terminate them.
Wirat also asked Wissanu about the coup orders that saw many local administration officials suspended from duty.
Wisssanu said he explained to Wirat that some of the suspended officials have not been reinstated to their posts because they are still facing probes by either the National Anti-Corruption Commission or the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission. Once cleared of corruption charges, the PM can issue orders to reintegrate them if recommended by Parliament.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nation
Politics
Police say posh private plane is not just for Prawit
Critics are alleging that a new 1.1 billion baht 10 seat luxury private jet is being used solely to transport the current deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan around the country.
Yesterday’s reports in Thai media have forced the Royal Thai Police to deny the plane would only serve the needs of the ageing Deputy PM. Accusations first came from the Watchdog Act Facebook Page which actively follows transgressions of Thai politicians.
The Dassault Falcon 2000 is a French business jet and a member of Dassault Aviation’s Falcon business jet line, and is a twin-engine, slightly smaller development of the Falcon 900 trijet, with transcontinental range.
Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya says police had to purchase a small plane that was able to land on short runways to carry out urgent police work.
“This plane is not only for the deputy prime minister and defence minister.”
“The plane will be used for weekly missions, including drug suppression and other criminal crackdowns, though it will also sometimes serve commanders flying to visit police agencies countrywide.”
The spokesperson say that the picture had been Photoshopped.
“The plane is nothing special and only equipped with necessary facilities.”
Reportedly Gen Prawit, who also chairs the Police Commission and is currently the Thai defence minister, flew in the plane on June 27 with his entourage to attend a ceremony to hand back land title deeds to villagers in Lob Buri.
Thailand
American Airlines inks deal with Cathay Dragonair for more destinations in SE Asia
American Airlines says they now have a new deal with Hong Kong-based Cathay Dragon Airlines allowing US fliers access to South East Asian hot spots such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Da Nang and Dhaka, Bangladesh.
American’s network also will have more frequent flights to Penang, KL and Hanoi. The deal is said to strengthen American and Oneworld’s ties to Asia, the world’s fastest growing airline region where Oneworld is fighting for market share with Sky Team and Delta Air Lines.
The codeshare will impact travellers going through Hong Kong International Airport, where Cathay Dragon is based. The Texas-based airline flies directly to Hong Kong daily from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles, although travellers also can connect through Chicago and New York JFK on Cathay Pacific.
Cathay Dragon, formerly known as Dragonair, is a subsidiary of Cathay Pacific, a longtime partner of American Airlines. vCodeshares are agreements that allow passengers to use a series of partner carriers to fly to international destinations, but still book through a single airline.
SOURCE: Dallas News
