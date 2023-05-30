Surat Thani sees 155% increase in international visitors, boosting revenue

Photo Courtesy of Flickr

Surat Thani sees a significant increase in international tourists, with over 1.5 million visitors arriving in the province so far this year, a 155% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the provincial governor.

Governor Witchawut Jinto announced that since January, the province has welcomed a total of 2.05 million visitors, with 1.5 million being international tourists. This substantial growth has resulted in a revenue of 35.9 billion baht, marking a 159% increase year on year.

The primary expenditures of these foreign visitors include accommodation, meals, souvenirs, entertainment activities, and transportation. Consequently, the hotel occupancy rate has risen to around 77%, a 39% increase compared to the same period last year, reports Bangkok Post.

Governor Witchawut Jinto said yesterday…

“2.05 million visitors have arrived in the province since January. Of them, 1.5 million are foreign visitors, representing a 155% increase from the same period last year.”

The surge in international arrivals to Surat Thani highlights the province’s growing appeal as a popular tourist destination and its potential for further growth in the coming years.

According to an article published a few days ago, Thailand has seen a significant increase in Chinese tourists since the reopening of China’s borders, with one million visitors arriving between January and May 18. This increase has left Thai government officials optimistic about reaching their goal of five million Chinese visitors in 2023, potentially generating 446 billion baht in spending.

Follow us on :













The strong recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector has been further evidenced by data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, which shows that more than 8.5 million foreign tourists visited Thailand in the first four months of 2023, bringing over 353 billion baht in revenue. This positive news has been well received by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as it illustrates the successful revitalization of the country’s tourism sector.

Overall, from the period of January 1 to April 30, 2023, Thailand recorded 8,596,452 foreign tourists, generating a total revenue of 353.331 billion baht.