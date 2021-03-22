Thailand News Today | Fallout from weekend protest violence, Samut Prakan Covid cluster | March 22 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Fallout from weekend protest violence, Samut Prakan Covid cluster | March 22
We apologise for some poor patches of sound in the opening of today’s Thailand News Today… the fallout from the weekend’s protests in Bangkok and the violence that followed, the latest from the Samut Prakan Covid cluster, next door to Bangkok, and a wind-fall for a couple in Nakhon Si Thammarat digging around their backyard.
The Thaiger is unable to post any of the violent footage from the weekend protest due to restrictions on monetisation. A full video is available to view on our story at thethaiger.com
Samut Prakan is emerging as Thailand’s latest Covid hotspot after a new cluster of infections was detected among the province’s migrant workers last week.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has defended the response from police amid strong opposition to the actions taken against protesters in Bangkok on Saturday evening. Scuffles between police and pro-democracy activists left at least 33 people injured, including 13 police officers and 3 journalists – a news reporter from Channel 8 was injured after being struck by a rubber bullet.
The extent of the violence, and the injury of Thai journalists covering the event, has caused 6 journalist peak organisations to issue a statement today, calling on all sides in the current political conflict to show restraint.
Meanwhile, today, the Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, is charing a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the matters of the weekend violence. The King Prajadhipok Institute is calling for dialogue between the opposing groups, urging the Reconciliation Committee to focus more on talks instead of carrying out studies and filing reports. The Reconciliation Committee is an initiative created by the government late last year, but activists and government critics have refused to take part, saying the committee is merely smoke and mirrors to keep the current administration in power.
Pro-democracy activists have been calling on monarchy and government reform along with a rewrite of the 2017 military-backed constitution. While Thais seem to be split on the issues around government and monarchy reform, a recent poll found that most Thais want a new constitution.
A 46 year old in Nakhon Si Thammarat has had a lucky day after digging 100,000 baht hidden in the backyard of his house by the previous owner. Most of the money was in plastic bags and in good condition. Most of the bills were 500 baht bills and there is at least 50,000 baht just in that denomination alone.
Become a Thaiger Member and get access to extra channel perks…
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfyWB_cTvCBWau8mFcMnJkQ/join
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July
Under the new safe and sealed foreign travel campaign “Samui Wonder Island,” foreign visitors will be able to visit Koh Samui under disease control measures starting in July.
Travellers will undergo a rapid Covid-19 swab test on their second or third day at the alternative state quarantine hotel or resort. The results will come back within 3 hours. If the results are negative, the tourists will be allowed to travel to certain areas of the island.
The areas under the sealed route model will be authorised by Koh Samui’s Department of Disease Control. Visitors will likely need to travel with a guide.
Travellers will be tested again on the seventh day of their stay before they can change accommodations and travel throughout Koh Samui and to the nearby islands Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao without a guide.
Visitors will be tested again on day 14 of their stay. If they are still negative for Covid-19, they will be able to travel throughout Thailand as normal.
Travellers under the safe and seal model will still need to meet all the requirements before entering Thailand, such as providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure.
Once in Koh Samui, travellers will need to scan the QR code for the Samui Health Pass to record their travel history. Pattaya News says the travellers will be tracked at all times while they are on the island.
Samui Wonder Island was recently approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Director of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Ratchakorn Poonsawad, says he expects to welcome the first visitors as early as July 1.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Pattaya
Russians in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling fake bank statements for retirement visas
Police in Pattaya arrested a Russian man and woman for allegedly creating fake bank documents for retirement visas and selling the fraudulent paperwork to other foreigners. The suspects allegedly sold the fake documents to foreigners who did not have enough money in their bank account required under Thai law for a retirement visa, police say, according to Pattaya News.
Retirement visa applicants must have 800,000 baht in their bank account for at least 2 months before applying, or they must have a monthly income of 65,000 baht. The suspects, 59 year old Irina Prokasheva and 63 year old Alexey Luptov, allegedly sold the fake bank statements for around 2,000 baht to those who did not meet the financial requirements for the visa.
Police say Irina and Alexey were selling the fake documents to other Russian nationals through the social media platform VK. They obtained the documents from someone in Russia, according to police.
Officers from the Combating Transnational Criminals and the Illegal Immigrant Centre teamed up with Pattaya City Police for the arrest. They seized Thai banknotes, copies of passports and fake certificates from a bank in Russia, according to Pattaya News.
Irina and Alexey were arrested on charges of working without a work permit, producing fake documents and operating a business without a license. They face deportation after the legal proceedings.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
The Thaiger has been asked to remove the photo we posted from the GoFundMe page raising funds for Dutch citizen Wesley Halbach.
He is currently waiting in a Thai jail for charges related to the money-making pyramid scheme SPM Shopping Mall said to have scammed thousands. A GoFundMe page has been set up, requesting donations to help pay bail, hire a lawyer and reunite Wesley with his family overseas. The page claims that the 37 year old father is the “…victim of a big set up”.
Police claim Wesley was an ‘administrator’ for the scheme’s Line messaging chats and that there are around 40 other suspected “Line Admin.” A recent Facebook post by the mother of Mr. Halbach’s daughter, with a link to the GoFundMe, claims Wesley is “…one of the kindest people who I know”.
The Thaiger has covered the larger story about the SPM Shopping Mall scam….
Wesley was arrested last month at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Police claim Wesley, along with his partner and child, were about to flee to the Netherlands. Police allege that around 100 million baht had already been transferred to banks in a neighbouring country.
Police suspect over 10,000 people fell victim to the SPM Shopping Mall scam. People were paid to “click” on products, giving it a positive rating to boost the SEO rankings. The more money invested, the more they could “click” and potentially more money back.
Wesley is accused of monitoring the SPM Shopping Mall website and Line app as well as inviting people to join the scheme. The people invited to join the scheme by ‘Admins’ can then go on to invite other into the scheme – a classic pyramid scheme. Several Phuket residents filed complaints with police, accusing Wesley of tricking them into making an investment. He was arrested on charges of defrauding others and conducting an online scam. The ‘Admins’ were being paid up to 500 baht per day to work the system by the people operating the website. They, in turn, were able to earn a percentage of the monies paid into the scheme by the people ‘downline’.
The GoFundMe, set up by the mother of Wesley’s 2 year old daughter, says they’ve used all their savings to help “fight for his justice.” So far, more than 1,195 euros have been raised to help Mr. Halbach pay for lawyer costs and bail. The page is hoping to raise 9,000 euros.
This fundraising is for Wesley who I share custody of my almost 2 years old girl.
I know Wesley for over 5 years and he is one of the kindest people who I know.
Wesley is at the moment stuck in Thailand and waiting for his court.
He is accused in court of acts which he has not done. He is a victim of a big set up.
He was very naive to trust wrong people and now we are living a nightmare.
Funds will be used for lawyer costs and bail.
If you have ever spent any time inside a Thai prison, you will know how difficult life can be on the inside. There is constant overcrowding, disease, lack of clean food and water, immense heat, lack of access to people outside the prison, occasional violence and death, and other challenges.
Click HERE for the GoFundMe page if you feel inclined to support this Dutch citizen.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Fallout from weekend protest violence, Samut Prakan Covid cluster | March 22
“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July
Russians in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling fake bank statements for retirement visas
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Health minister says locals on Phuket and Koh Samui will be vaccinated before tourists return
Backhoe driver digs up 100,000 baht in cash buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat
CCSA Update: 73 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Australian couple detained in Myanmar as they tried to flee the country
Burmese healthcare workers take to the streets to protest military coup
Thailand’s media organisations issue joint statement in wake of political violence
Most Thais want a new constitution – NIDA Poll
Thai PM to chair National Security Council meeting today following protest violence
17 new Covid infections in new Samut Prakan cluster, 584 being monitored
Bangkok police defend action taken during Saturday protests
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Bang Khae vaccination drive begins as Bangkok records 100 new infections
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets the first AstraZeneca jab in Thailand
Thailand’s PM says Karen villagers can’t live in national park
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Opinion1 day ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Business2 days ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Thailand1 day ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Opinion1 day ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Events2 days ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Crime2 hours ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Protests3 days ago
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says