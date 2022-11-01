Qantas announces partnership with Bangkok Airways

Australia flag carrier Qantas Airways announced a new partnership with Bangkok Airways today which will allow its frequent flyers to book classic flight reward seats to more than 20 destinations across Thailand and South East Asia.

Bangkok Airways climbs onboard the Qantas Frequent Flyer programme with another 45 partner airlines, which will allow members to use their points to travel to more than 1,200 destinations across the globe.

Travelers can access Bangkok Airways flights from Australia via Bangkok, Phuket and Singapore. Qantas operates more than 50 return flights each week between Australia and these popular destinations.

Bangkok Airways has regular flights each day out of the kingdom’s capital to some of Thailand’s most popular destinations, including Koh Samui and Chiang Mai, and Siem Reap in Cambodia.

The partnership expands on a codeshare agreement that was introduced in 2014 allowing Qantas customers to book commercial seats on Bangkok Airways flights.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said Qantas Frequent Flyer welcomed Bangkok Airways to the program.

“We want our members to be able to use their Qantas points on reward seats to as many destinations as possible and our portfolio of partner airlines means they can choose from hundreds of locations across the globe.

“Thailand is one of the most popular destinations for our frequent flyers and this partnership will make it easier for them to explore more of the region using their points.

“The option to book reward seats on Bangkok Airways’ expansive network across Thailand and Southeast Asia will also open up thousands of new redemption opportunities.

“Reward seats continue to be great value and there are millions available for booking now across domestic and international routes for the next year on Qantas, Jetstar and our partner airlines.”

The Bangkok Airways partnership follows recent initiatives from Qantas Frequent Flyer to expand opportunities for travelers to use their points on flights including 100,000 classic flight reward seats between Australia and Japan, and the extension of Qantas’ commitment for 50% more reward seats until June 2023.

Qantas Frequent Flyers can also use their points on hotel stays across Thailand through Qantas Hotels.