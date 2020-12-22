Tourism
Possibility of an “end of year travel boost” has been shattered
As if things weren’t already bad enough for Thailand’s tourism sector, the events in Samut Sakhon in the past week have just made them a lot worse. Just as the few hotels open in Thailand’s major tourist hot spots were hoping for a bounce in traffic over Christmas and New Year, the hopes have been largely dashed by the outbreak in Samut Sakhon and threats of impending lockdowns and restrictions as the outbreak extends beyond the provincial borders. Even if the ‘bounce’ would have been mostly domestic traffic, ANYTHING would have been welcomed after a disastrous year for Thailand’s tourism and hospitality industries.
The outbreak of Covid-19 around the seafood industry hub on the coast, south west of Bangkok, has produced 1,000+ positive infections. The outbreak has occurred mostly in the migrant worker population, hired for their cheap and available labour resource, many from neighbouring Myanmar.
The province has been locked down until at least January 3. A curfew and restrictions on travel have been introduced.
Now, threats of another nationwide lockdown or restrictions on domestic travel could be the final straw for many tourism-related companies, according to Phuket Hotel Association President Anthony Lark. Anthony is also the MD for Trisara, the upscale resort set amongst Phuket’s northern beach tourist strip.
“Everyone’s losing money and just trying to break even. If the government can’t control the virus, and any domestic air travel or inter-provincial travel restrictions are introduced, then you will absolutely see hotel, restaurant and boat owners mothball their businesses.”
“Domestic travellers from Bangkok account for 99% of Phuket’s tourists since the nation closed its borders late March. Before the pandemic, foreign tourists comprised two-thirds of the island province’s visitors but contributed about 90% of Phuket’s tourism revenue.”
The total tourist arrivals for the first nine months of this year stand at only 6.7 million compared to almost 40 million in the same period last year. Of those 6.7 million, the vast majority visited during Q1 before the border closures.
Bangkok hotels have seen the average occupancy drop to as low as 6.7% in April after the country went into lockdown but managed to recover slightly to 13.7% in Q3 2020, solely relying on ‘staycation’ travel. Whilst the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tried to allay fears yesterday, he noted that it would take “about a week to assess whether more stringent curbs are needed”.
When the CCSA spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin was asked by the media yesterday if the current Samut Sakhon lockdown could extend to other provinces, or Bangkok, he simply answered… “It hasn’t happened yet”.
Over the past month the Thai government has slowly removed some restrictions for international travel back into Thailand, whilst keeping the mandatory 14 day quarantine in place. But much of that will likely be put on hold as the CCSA get a grip on the extent of the current outbreak and the success of mitigating the cluster.
Foreign tourist arrivals generated more than $60 billion in revenue last year.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies
A driver may face serious charges after he allegedly cut in front of and stopped an ambulance that was rushing to pick up a patient who later died on the way to a local hospital.
Emergency responders received a call to pick up a patient who was in critical condition and being given CPR at his home in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok. They turned on their siren and emergency lights, hurrying to the scene.
As they rushed to the home, a car cut in front of the ambulance, blocking the lane and causing it to stop. The driver, 38 year old Samrit Maneerit, then allegedly got out of his car and walked over to the ambulance to berate the emergency responders. A nurse video recorded the incident on her smartphone.
Samrit drove off and the ambulance rushed to the patient’s home where 46 year old Pracha Boribun was suffering from a seizure along with trouble breathing. He died on the way to Samut Prakan Hospial.
Police found the driver at his home and say he had a blood alcohol level of 190 milligrams per decilitre of blood. The legal limit is 50. Samrit was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstructing an ambulance. Samrit allegedly told police that the ambulance was following close behind his car and he got angry.
Pracha’s family say they plan to file a criminal complaint against the driver for committing an act intentionally causing death.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex
The Samut Prakan police chief fired 2 officers for allegedly planting methamphetamine pills on a woman and extorting her for 25,000 baht, then later demanding sex. The sacked police officers may also face criminal charges.
The 34 year old woman sought help from the “Help Crime Victim Club,” claiming that the 2 police officers in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok, searched her at a police booth and planted 2 methamphetamine pills on her, known as “ya ba” which is Thai for “crazy drug.”
A 51 year old senior police sergeant, named by Thai media as Wongchaiyaphat, allegedly demanded the woman pay a 50,000 baht bribe to avoid arrest. The woman says she was able to bring down the bribe to 25,000 baht. She claims that the sergeant later called her and demanded sex, saying he would arrest her if she couldn’t find someone to satisfy him.
Provincial police chief Chumphon Phumphuang transferred both Wongchaiyaphat and another sergeant allegedly involved in the case during an investigation into the woman’s claims. Yesterday, he fired both of the officers. Criminal charges may follow.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning that another lockdown could prove unavoidable, should Covid-19 figures escalate out of control. Today, 427 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the Centre Covid-19 Situation Administration, 397 of which are migrant workers. Yesterday, the CCSA reported 382 new cases, 360 of which are in migrant workers.
Spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 14 local cases have been confirmed, with the virus having spread beyond the central province of Samut Sakhon. 1 case was confirmed in Ayutthaya, 2 in Nakhon Pathom, 3 in Samut Prakan, 5 in Samut Sakhon, 2 in Bangkok and 1 in the northern province of Tak. All 14 cases can be traced back to the Samut Sakhon fish market where the latest outbreak began.
Health authorities are ramping up the screening of migrant workers in that province and beyond, with the PM calling for everyone to cooperate to contain the spread and avoid another lockdown. He says the situation should become clearer within 7 days, at which point decisions can be made about New Year’s Eve countdown events and the celebration of Children’s Day on January 9. According to the PM, the Public Health Ministry says the situation is still under control.
Taweesilp agrees that it’s too soon to make a call over New Year celebrations, adding that the Health Ministry will submit proposals when it next meets with the PM. He adds that right now, the information gained in the last few days about the Samut Sakhon outbreak is insufficient to predict what might happen over the holiday period.
“It will probably take about 7 days to tell, around December 28, so, it’s very hard to say at this point if celebrations should still be on or not.”
He adds that the number of cases linked to the original Samut Sakhon outbreak is likely to increase, due to Burmese workers sharing accommodation. It’s understood officials are still waiting on the results of around 2,600 tests, with plans to test a further 10,300 migrants connected to the infected workers. Thailand is following Singapore’s example of turning migrant accommodation into quarantine facilities, in an effort to curtail the spread of infection.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Maag
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 3:06 pm
I canceled my Xmas week end , covid every where……so scared !
Geoff
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 4:51 pm
Heartbreaking.
Peter
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 5:18 pm
Welcome to the real world.
Where’s all the alright jack brigade?
Stuck in Thailand, BKK closed.
Let the party begin!!!!!!!!!!!