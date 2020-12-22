Pattaya cancels end of year countdown events | The Thaiger

Events
Pattaya cancels end of year countdown events
Pattaya officials have cancelled all public gatherings planned over the next few weeks. A Chonburi provincial order has banned the events, including the 3 day Pattaya New Year Countdown Music Festival. All other provincial countdowns have also been cancelled as a precaution against the current outbreak in Samut Sakhon which is now spreading to neighbouring provinces, including Bangkok.
The Koh Larn countdown and Huai Sukri Floating Market concert in Sriracha have also been cancelled, according to Pattaya City Council. The Pattaya New Year Countdown Music Festival, scheduled for the Bali Hai Pier between December 29 – 31, is a huge disappointment to Pattaya’s tourism industry. Many of the hotels were nearly fully booked for the event.
Crowd gatherings are now also banned at temples, mosques and churches in Chon Buri.
The Chon Buri officials have also announced restrictions on fresh markets, indoor shopping malls, merchant shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and pubs and bars. The order says the venues must provide proper measures and social distancing to reduce the possibility of Covid-19 infection as well as enforcing the use of the Thai Chana mobile app.
Although there have been no Covid-19 cases reported in Chon Buri, more than 1,000 cases have now been reported in the ‘Samut Sakhon Cluster’ which has now extended to neighbouring provinces, including 5 cases announced today in central Bangkok.
The Chon Buri governor is also stressing that officials should monitor and prohibit any illegal migrant labourers from interprovincial travel, as well as increasing health checks at worker camps and local fresh markets.
Events
24 hour alcohol ban for provincial elections part of a “ridiculous war on alcohol”
The sale and distribution of alcohol in Thailand, even parties serving alcohol, are banned from Saturday 6pm to Sunday 6pm, all in aid of the Provincial Administration Organisation elections. Unless you’re Thai, you don’t need to worry about the voting although the alcohol ban will affect everyone who lives in the Kingdom.
Having a party or a wedding on the day? No problem, as long as there’s no alcohol. Violators of the ban could end up in jail for 6 months, and/or fined 10,000 baht.
The announcement of the timing provides plenty of warning and time to stock up for the 24 hour ban if it’s going to impact you.Even though the ban has been standard practice for provincial elections, it seems to have caught many foreigners off guard who believe the ban shouldn’t apply to them.
The online response has been broadly critical of the government policy, particularly among the expat communities.
Paul said… “Just another example of people control…animal farm! Nothing less.”
Joe hit a more sarcastic tone… “Poor farang will die of thirst now.”
Chris had it already worked out… “Pathetic, just buy your booze 5 minutes before cut off and consume it anywhere you like for the next 24 hrs, so long as it not in a bar, Ting Tong Thailand.”
Joan lamented her bad timing… “My luck. That’s the day I come out of quarantine.”
Gary brought the ban on advertising of alcohol on social media into the issue… “Oh no I have just seen the picture of beer labels. I am now corrupted and drinking heavily.”
D.R. just wasn’t happy… “What the #### is having a beer got to do with putting an X on a ballot paper?”
Mark went all ‘conspiracy’… “They timed the election just to ruin Christmas.”
Y.A. saw the issue as part of the government’s… “ridiculous war on alcohol”…. “Farang can’t vote and should be exempted from this foolishness”.
Exactly why there is a ban on alcohol on provincial Election Day hasn't been adequately explained by Thai officials but follows a generally risk-averse culture towards alcohol even though it's generally, freely available. There has recently been a new ban on the sales and promotion of alcohol online which adds to an already broader ban on media advertising of alcoholic beverages in Thailand.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid overshadows New Year’s plans for many – Dusit poll
As if 2020 wasn’t bad enough, many Thais say ringing in the New Year will be overshadowed by Covid-19 concerns, followed by financial woes and the overall world economy.
The Suan Dusit Rajabhat University Poll, asked for opinions on the matter from 1,277 people nationwide on December 4 through December 10, to gauge their New Year’s travel plans.
Each respondent was allowed to give more than 1 answer, and when asked about what would affect their travel plans, a majority of almost 93% said Covid-19 was the biggest factor, followed by the economy, with almost 57% choosing the economy as the biggest factor, and almost 37% choosing traffic conditions as the overarching problem with travelling.
When asked what their favourite travel destinations would be, Chiang Mai came first, with almost 32% choosing the northern Thailand destination. Bangkok and Chon Buri followed with 23% and 20% respectively choosing those locales. Nan was chosen by about 13% with Chiang Rai coming in last at 12%.
Asked to mention five travelling “behaviours” they would change during the coming New Year, about 84% said they would be more careful; 68% would avoid crowded locations; 67% said they would be more selective about travel destinations; 59% said they would visit tourist spots nearer their homes; and 34% said they would try to make one-day trips without staying overnight.
On their average travel expenses per year, 26% said they spent 10,001-20,000 Thai baht; almost 24% said they spent 5,000 – 10,000 baht; almost 19% 20,001 – 30,000 baht; about 17% more than 30,000 baht; and 14% responded by saying they spent less than 5,000 baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Geminids meteor shower visible tonight from 8pm
Tonight you may want to step outside from 8pm onwards as one of the most abundant meteor showers will grace the sky. The Geminids can be viewed nationwide tonight starting at 8 and will last until the early hours of tomorrow. The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand says about 120 bright meteor showers per hour will be visible with the naked eye in the northeastern direction with the chance for clear skies being good as the New Moon will make the night sky darker.
The NARIT Institute is also encouraging stargazers to go to Doi Inthanon, the country’s highest peak, in Chiang Mai province. Other recommendations are Chet Khot-Pong Kon Sao Nature and Ecotourism Study Center in Saraburi, Hup Khao Wong in Suphan Buri, Pom Pi in Kanchanaburi, Khao Chuk in Rayong, and Mae Ngat Dam in Chiang Mai.
According to the American Meteor Society, the Geminid meteor shower is associated with an asteroid, and not a comet, like most other meteor showers. This asteroid, known as “3200 Phaethon,” orbits around the sun and spits out dust when it is closest to the sun.
In the first few weeks of December, the Earth is near the orbit of 3200 Phaethon and on December 14th of every year, Earth is closest to the orbit of the asteroid, which leads to the shower. There will also be intervals — some that will last as long as 15 minutes — where nothing is seen since meteor activity fluctuates during a shower. It’s also recommended that people watch the sky for as long as possible to give their eyes time to adjust to the darkness.
The next meteor shower will be Ursids, which will be active from December 17 to December 26 and peak between December 20 and December 22. This shower will only be visible from the northern hemisphere.
Bangkok, at least, has been steeped in cloud and haze for most of Sunday and won’t provide much of a view.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News/TIME
