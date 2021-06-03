Connect with us

Crime

New oversight committee chair vows to review Red Bull heir case

Neill Fronde

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Red Bull heir "Boss" may face new prosecution under new committee chief.

Phachorn Yutthithamdamrong is the new chairman of a committee that oversees public prosecutors and he has set his sights on an infamous 2012 case involving the grandson of the cofounder of Red Bull. Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya fled Thailand years ago but has never been prosecuted after allegedly killing a police officer while drunk and speeding in the incident.

Boss hit the police sergeant with his Ferrari and dragged the body down the road in Thong Lor, the high society adult playground of Bangkok in September of 2012. He disappeared from Thailand 5 years later in 2017 and his location is officially unknown, though he has cropped up at Formula One races around the world over the years, and has been spotted in London.

Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Boss, but his lack of prosecution has often been seen as a black eye for justice in Thailand, with many in the country still looking back on the case as another example of the rich living by their own rules, above the law when corruption allows them to buy their way out of accountability. The committee intends to look into the Red Bull case to try to build some confidence in the Thai justice system.

Phachorn will preside over his first meeting of the oversight committee as the chief on June 9 and vows to reopen the infamous Red Bull investigation along with other suspect cases, promising a “new broom” to sweep out evidence and justice. The chairman plans to rehash all previous evidence with a careful eye.

The Thai public meets these vows with cynicism after years of panels on the case have only kicked the can down the road, delaying any formal action again and again. The former deputy chief prosecutor in the case was met with harsh backlash after dropping all charges against the Red Bull heir, freeing him of responsibility for the police officer’s death. The outcry was so intense that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had to step in and reinstate the charges, though the prosecution never moved forward.

Phachorn intends to use the committee to reexamine that former deputy chief prosecutor’s role in the bugling of the Red Bull heir’s case. Meanwhile, the jaded public is not holding its breath for justice against the ultra-rich.

SOURCE: Thaivisa

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Thailand

Monk killed in hit and run

Jack Arthur

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

Photo via Rob King via Unsplash.

Phra Charan, a 70 year old monk, was killed in a hit in Bangkok, yesterday. Phra had been a monk for years at the Wat Son temple.

30 metres from the monk’s body pieces of a “black car” were recovered, presumably from the car that struck Phra.

When rescue workers arrived at the scene they found Phra’s head and leg bloodied.

The monk’s son, 47 year old Chaloem Chai, and his 26 year old granddaughter Angkana, were notified of the incident. Subsequently, they went to the scene of the accident to see their relative’s body. The sight put both family members in shock and the granddaughter reportedly fainted onto the road.

Nearby security cameras caught the accident on film. Eyewitnesses were also present. One witness, 48 year old Lapatlada, a food vendor, said she was cooking when she heard a loud braking sound. She looked to where she heard the sound and saw a black truck strike Phra Charan head-on. She said Phra’s body shot into the air before collapsing onto the road. She added that the truck did not stop after hitting Phra.

Chaloem said he used to wait, every day, on his motorbike at 6 am for his father to cross the road. He said that his father was unable to cross the nearby bridge due to his arthritis.

The monk’s body was taken to the Siriraj Hospital.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Thailand

Phuket bust nabs 2 men with drugs valued at 5.3 million baht

Jack Arthur

Published

6 hours ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

2 men in Phuket town were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing methamphetamines and crystal valued at around 5.3 million baht.

The men allegedly had 14,000 methamphetamine pills (also known as yaba, which roughly translates to “crazy drug”) and about 3 kilograms of crystal meth (also known as ice, tina, or speed). The news of their arrest was announced at a press conference at the Phuket office of the Volunteer Defense Corps (VDC) this morning.

28 year old Banpot ‘Jo’ Saetan, arrested close to the Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division, allegedly had 400 yaba pills and 100 grams of Crytstal or “tina” in his possession. After his arrest, Banpot gave police information that led to the arrest of 35 year old Patiyuth ‘Mom’ Yorsaengra at a house in Phuket town. Both men were taken to the Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Besides the drugs, officers also seized 6 digital scales, plastic bags, a motorbike, and 2 mobile phones as evidence.

The Vice Governernor, Vikrom Jakthee, says the arrests happened on June 1 around 5 pm with the aid of the Assistant Chief of Security Affairs Group, Jiradet Burarak, and other Territorial Defense Volunteers. Reportedly, the raid did not involve police officers.

Governor Narong said the Phuket police are committed to the prosecution of drug users and takers.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

 

 

 

Thailand

Patong Thieves cite unemployment for theft

Jack Arthur

Published

8 hours ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

Photo via Patong Police.

Yesterday morning in Patong, a town in Phuket, 2 men, 42 year old Samran Luiprasert and 34 year old Amphon Boonchuaynamphon, were arrested by Patong police for stealing a coffee machine and 2 televisions from a restaurant. The men said they needed money to survive.

In the police report, it was said the alleged criminals were found after the owner of Safe Number One restaurant filed a police report of the theft from his business.

The police used nearby CCTV footage to identify the alleged thieves leaving the scene on a black Honda PCX motorbike. Further, police identified Amphon by a conspicuous neck tattoo, as well as tattoos on his arms and legs. Police then located Amphon on a building near Phra Mettha Rd.

When questioned, Amphon confessed to the theft, a Jura coffee machine and 2 43-inch Toshiba LED televisions, from Safe Number One restaurant. Amphon also gave up Samran as his alleged accomplice in the crime. Samran was subsequently arrested on a street behind the Government Savings Bank branch, according to the police report.

Both men have confessed to the theft. They reportedly said that they sold the stolen items and divided the money between themselves to pay for necessities they couldn’t afford since being unemployed due to Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Trending