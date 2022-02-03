Connect with us

Phuket officials comment on recent 'taxi' fiasco – everything except taxi meters

It’s the public, especially tourists’, “misunderstanding” of the way taxis fares are charged on the island of Phuket that is the problem.

That’s the explanation from Phuket Land Transport Chief Jaturong Kaewkasi during an interview on an island radio station this week. The Phuket Land Transport has responded to last week’s viral video clip when a Thai man posted the altercation with a taxi driver demanding 600 baht for a 10-15 minute ride from Kamala to Patong Beach.

The local Land Transport department has also re-released a list of standard set fares to be charged by the island’s taxis and tuk tuks. No mention of taxi meters.

One of his comments about the controversial fares suggested that passengers were entitled to “negotiate 50 baht higher or lower than the set fare”. Again, no mention of taxi meters.

When the first Sandbox project, in Phuket, was launched last year the Phuket Tourist Police published a schedule of fees after, just a year before, the former Phuket Governor declared that all taxis in Phuket would be required to use their meters.

Last July’s published taxi fares in Phuket represent a big increase on what passengers routinely pay for trips around Bangkok, for example. The set fares are also 3 – 4 times that calculated by taxi apps like Grab and Bolt who are trying to get a foothold on Thailand’s most popular tourist island.

The PLT Chief went on to say, in quotes published by The Phuket News, that the “agreed fares” (agreed by who?) were fully supported by the Phuket Governor, the Phuket Tourism Association and the TAT.

Everything seems to be set in stone, except for the otherwise accepted use of taxi meters to establish a fair fare for passengers in Phuket.

The issue of Phuket taxi fares has been an ongoing controversy for more than 20 year with The Thaiger and its former incarnation The Phuket Gazette publishing over 50 stories on the issue over recent decades. Even 20 years ago there is a story published that Phuket Airport may eventually get served by taxis with meters.

“…metered airport taxis would reduce exorbitant fares and problems between legitimate and black taxi operators at the airport.”

Multiple Phuket governors, police chiefs, and even the army (following two past Thai government coups), have failed to break the strong grasp on the local industry by a cabal of taxi gangs.

Meanwhile, Bolt and Grab drivers on the island have expressed fears to drive in some parts of the island, or park in popular tourist locations, for fear of reprisals from the taxi gangs. Disputes over the years have sometimes ended in violence, including the beating to death of a legitimate “limousine” driver by a taxi driver at Phuket Airport in December 2000.

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Fundok
    2022-02-03 20:48
    The Tuk Tuk's drivers on Phuket seem even more ruthless than the cab drivers when it comes to ripping off unexperienced visitors. TAT wants to attract wealthy tourists? Time to clean the house first, like the cheating on taxi fares…
    image
    TravellingThaiGerrr
    2022-02-03 20:56
    I'm sure misunderstanding is only partially to blame. Foreigners tend to know when they're being cheated. It's an unmistakable gut feeling that's nauseating. But when the cheater is the driver and he controls the meter and door locks, there's not…
    image
    Dmitrii
    2022-02-03 21:11
    7 minutes ago, TravellingThaiGerrr said: I'm sure misunderstanding is only partially to blame. Foreigners tend to know when they're being cheated. It's an unmistakable gut feeling that's nauseating. But when the cheater is the driver and he controls the meter…
    image
    Michael0510
    2022-02-03 21:23
    On my last trips to Phuket the transportation from the airport was included in the hotel rate. The way back it was exactly the „maximum price“, which seems to be the standard price as well. It was about USD 25…
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-02-03 21:24
    If no one likes it and it has been a problem for a long time, how about no one taking the taxi anymore unless they change their prices. Find another way to get around, or just skip Phuket completely. But…
