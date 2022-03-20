Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket Monopoly launched, not that you'll recognise many of the squares

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Welcome to Phuket and some of the most famous attractions like Utopia, BCIS, BIS, The Nai Harn (hotel), Blue Elephant and The Phuket News. All for sale with your Monopoly money when the game becomes available.

Whilst you will see Mai Khao Beach, Phuket Town, Cape Promthep, the Karon Viewpoint and Kata Beach, the new Phuket Monopoly board game, due to be on sale in a couple of weeks, is big on marketing revenue for HasBro, the makers of Monopoly, and low on a real ‘Phuket’ vibe.

Where’s Bangla Road, Big Buddha, Nai Harn Beach, Wat Chalong, Elephant Sanctuary or the Heroine’s Monument? And no ping pong shows?

The Thaiger was excited to see how the final Phuket Monopoly would turn out, only to end up disappointed with the final result. Of course HasBro are well-entitled to market their game and reap the rewards – it’s just not the experience we were hoping for.

Of course the game, selling properties around Phuket, a lot of them ongoing businesses, seems to miss the irony that foreigners can’t buy land in Thailand.

The TAT organised a paid promo trip for some Thai media and bloggers yesterday who waxed lyrical about the newly launched game. Perhaps the TAT could have stumped up the cash to buy all the squares and ensure the Thai island version of the iconic board game could have been a better marketing tool for Thailand?

Tim Newton took a spin around the Phuket Monopoly board this morning…

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-20 13:39
    due to be on sale in a couple of weeks If I did read that right, from march 28 on it's available in the true shop in central. At least they were advertising it
    image
    Marble-eye
    2022-03-20 13:59
    Note to self: take a screen shot of the board as it could be Big Hewers next weekly quiz. 😀
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

