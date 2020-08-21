World
BTS release their first all-English track ‘Dynamite’, and it’s a disco bop!
The world’s most popular music group, BTS, have released their most anticipated track since the septet launched back in 2013. Really? Well, the song’s retro-vibed bop has obliterated the record for the biggest YouTube premiere, looking almost certain to eclipse the 100 million view mark in 24 hours.
BTS’s long struggle to the top of, firstly South Korea’s competitive K-Pop market, then the world’s pop industry, has been in the Korean language, peppered with a bit of English. So how can they become kings of the pop world singing mostly in Korean?
(‘Dynamite’ video below)
Despite the performances being almost entirely sung in Korean, the group has already matched The Beatles’ record of 3 consecutive #1 albums on the Billboard Album Chart within a single year. But they’ve never scored a #1 in the Billboard singles chart. “Dynamite” might change that with the 7 members dusting off the mirror ball and flares for this disco bop.
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook have explored just about every genre over their 7 year career and have been continually asked about when they are doing a full English-language track. A few of the members have collaborated with other artists to do some English tracks in the past but this is the first full English release as the entire BTS ensemble.
The group has clawed their way to the top of the pop world in a true rags-to-riches story, really catalogued over the years by weaponising the social media space and taking a different tack from the well-oiled music industry formula.
BTS, along with fellow K-Pop girl group Blackpink, hold most of the recent records for the most YouTube uploads within 24 hours. Their April 2019 collaboration with Halsey “Boy with Luv” reached 74.6 million views in its first 24 hours. “Dynamite” is sure to top this list again and set another record.
Even though the band has amassed an astonishing world following, despite their songs being mostly in Korean, “Dynamite” targets the global pop market with a retro-styled bob.
The septet, which launched in 2013 with the almost unknown production company “Big Hit Entertainment”, with the song “No More Dream”, were the first K-pop group to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 in 2018. Their 2019 album “Map of the Soul: Persona” topped the Nielsen charts in physical sales for the year and they performed at the 2020 Grammys with Lil Nas X. In their seven years, they’ve released more than a dozen albums and EPs.
Even their 29 second teaser video for the new single has amassed over 50 million hits on YouTube. You can see more of their 7 years of pop history HERE.
The new video amassed 20 million views in its first hour online! Here it is…. try not to dance.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
Although there have been no community transmitted cases of Covid-19 in Thailand for 60 days, a deputy governor in Bangkok is urging authorities and the public not to let their guards down, after details were revealed in the case of a Sudanese diplomat’s daughter who tested positive for the virus. The deputy governor chaired a meeting yesterday in which he said that, while the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Bangkok, there are more than 200,000 cases daily worldwide, and the prospect of the disease coming in from outside of Thailand remains “very high”, especially if illegal immigrants arrive. He […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said in a press conference this morning that discussions on the Emergency Decree and a “Phase 6” of lifting Covid-19 restrictions and reopening the country are expected in the upcoming weeks. A meeting is expected of the committees, including the CCSA and the National Security Council, responsible for easing restrictions and rules in the coming week. Several items are being considered for Phase 6, including: Allowing more foreign workers into the country, especially migrant workers with the proper documentation and procedures. Food and beverage industry product displays. It is […]
Technology
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
5G… we’ve all heard aboutit, but what is it, really? 5G literally means fifth-generation wireless technology. As the successor to 4G, the biggest changes include higher speeds, almost zero latency (the delay in transfer of data once an instruction has been given), and the ability to connect more devices at once. However, the benefits of 5G aren’t limited to its use as Qualcomm predicts a US$12.3 trillion economic boost worldwide, with 22 million new jobs thanks to both the infrastructure and technological developments required by 5G. Currently 5G still mostly relies on 4G connections, so its full capabilities are limited […]
Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness
Man treks up and down hill temple to steal donation box, finds out it’s empty
Psychologist concerned that younger students may not fully understand politics
Man arrested shipping 75 kilograms of heroin in engine parts
Russian Ambassador offers to share info on Covid-19 vaccine with Thailand
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Feud between rival Surat Thani families kills 1, injures 3
BTS release their first all-English track ‘Dynamite’, and it’s a disco bop!
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Homes partially collapse in 2 provinces
Health officials tracing 24 contacts of new Covid case
Human Rights Watch condemns latest Bangkok protest arrests
Potential floods in the forecast, crocodile farmers prepare
Phuket women curse alleged abuser after police fail to act on sexual assault complaints
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
- Indonesia2 days ago
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
- Bangkok4 days ago
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
- Expats2 days ago
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
- Opinion3 days ago
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
- Phuket4 days ago
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
simon
August 21, 2020 at 10:39 am
BTS are utter crap