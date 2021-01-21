Pattaya cleaning up its Walking Street act in time for Chinese New Year | The Thaiger

Tourism
Pattaya cleaning up its Walking Street act in time for Chinese New Year
Pattaya City is planning to clean up its Walking Street act in time for the upcoming Chinese New Year. But, as the second wave of Covid-19 mostly destroyed what was left of any foreign or domestic tourism, it might all be in vain. Thousands of businesses remain closed due to Chon Buri province being a “highly controlled” Covid-19 zone, which effectively controls the number of people moving in and out of the province, including Pattaya.
In other words, not many.
Banglamung has had 0 cases of Covid-19 for almost a week now with only 1 case being reported in Chon Buri in the past 3 days. But the new downturn in Covid infections hasn’t helped to ease restrictions that have left many local businesses shuttered. Chon Buri health officials are taking note of the recently diminishing amount of Covid cases and say they will review the strict measures probably at the end of the month, but warn that there is no promise that measures will be eased.
Even if the restrictions are lifted, Covid has had a profound and lasting effect on tourism in Pattaya, like the rest of Thailand. Last March, borders closed to foreign tourism, only allowing those who were able to physically and financially get through the mandatory 14 day quarantine and mountains of paperwork.
Thailand
Koh Larn asks Chon Buri officials to open the island again to tourists
The Koh Larn community committee is asking the Chon Buri provincial communicable disease committee to consider reopening the island after being affected by the restriction measures from January 5. Actually, almost closed down.
One of the Covid-19 hot spots, Chonburi is classified as a “high risk” area where maximum restrictions are imposed. Businesses and tourist destinations are ordered to close when infections consistently increase in the province. Koh Larn, the province’s popular tourists’ destination off the coast of Pattaya, is also affected by the restrictions.
The Koh Larn community committee says all stringent control measures are in place now, so there wouldn’t be a problem if they get back to operation again. They also revealed that each venue has the rights to do its business. However, accommodations must seek approval from the committee to make sure that they have well-managed measures. They also say most accommodations on the island are not ready to open and reopening may take some times to bounce back.
SOURCE: NNT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
The mayor of Pattaya city says officials hope to be able to buy 240,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for administration to local residents. Sonthaya Khunpluem is reviewing finances and plans to set aside approximately 80 million baht for vaccine procurement, subject to government approval.
“Currently, house registration of Pattaya City has reached a total population of 120,000 people, then we would need about 240,000 shots of the vaccine. If the price of the supplied vaccine was approximately 300 baht, Pattaya would need a budget of at least 72 million baht in order to cover all the residents in the city.”
The move comes following confirmation from the government that local authorities could purchase their own vaccines in order to speed up the process. A number of other local authorities have also said they intend to do the same. The government has stipulated that only vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration can be purchased.
Sonthaya hopes that by vaccinating Pattaya residents, tourism in the area could get a boost and the economic recovery could begin. The Pattaya News reports that officials from the Pattaya City Finance Office and other relevant agencies have met to review projects planned for the year ahead, to determine Pattaya’s spending power for buying vaccines.
It’s understood the vaccine would be offered to local residents for free, but what is not known is if that includes foreign residents. Officials have also not confirmed when the rollout is expected to begin, or which vaccine would be used.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya hotels want official closure order to get unemployment benefits
Pattaya hotels and tourism businesses want to close… just temporarily until the Covid-19 situation improves, but they say an official closure order needs to be issued by the Chon Buri governor so employees can claim unemployment benefits.
The hospitality and tourism industry in the 5 highest risk red zones (the coastal provinces Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi, Rayong, Samut Sakhon, and Trat) has been battered by strict restrictions.
Only essential travel is allowed in and out of the 5 provinces, taking a toll on hotels in the area with occupancy rates nearly at zero.
The governor in neighbouring Chantaburi recently ordered hotels in the province to temporarily close. Many representatives of Pattaya hotels suggest the Chon Buri governor issue a similar order which would allow employees to be eligible for unemployment benefits to help them during the Covid-19 crisis.
Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says he referred the proposal to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, which the Chon Buri governor chairs.
He adds that the proposal must be considered carefully because there are about 80,000 employees in the sector and the closure of all hotels will have widespread consequences.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
