1.4 million travellers have come to Thailand since January

Thailand has welcomed more than 1.4 million international travellers since the beginning of 2022, a massive increase from the 428,000 visitors during the same period of 2021. After the easing of restrictions, the tourism sector is gradually becoming more optimistic about the future, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, Yuthasak Supasorn.

The TAT target for the Middle East, Europe and Africa is 3.25 million travellers, which will bring in about 260 billion baht in revenue, according to the Governor. Of the over 3 million visitors, there will be 100,000 from Saudi Arabia, who will bring in an estimated 7 billion baht, while around 750,000 tourists from the US are expected to come to Thailand, bringing in 52.5 billion baht.

TAT intends to hold talks next month with some of the world’s biggest airlines in a bid to reinstate international connections or add capacity on recently re-introduced routes. According to TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and America, Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, direct flights will play a critical role in increasing international arrivals, particularly from Russia.

“The final quarter is essential for the Russian market. If there are more flights and the war in Ukraine and economic sanctions subside, this market could reach 1 million arrivals, generating 8.4 billion baht.”

TAT has introduced a “quick win” plan to lure travellers by increasing flights and concentrating on the business market. The TAT is also pushing for more promotions as seat capacity from India, although half of what they were in 2019, just increased to 30,000 seats per week, according to Thanet Phetsuwan, TAT deputy governor of marketing for Asia and the South Pacific.

