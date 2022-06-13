Special Features
Top 5 luxury homes in Phuket you don’t want to miss in 2022!
Who doesn’t want to live in a luxury home in a tropical paradise like Phuket? Imagine waking up in the morning to picture-perfect views with the beach outside your door, then soaking up the sun by your own infinity pool – nothing can beat that! Fortunately, for those seeking top-notch 5-star luxury and privacy, Phuket has some of the finest luxury homes you will ever come across. From fully staffed villas and personal perches to watch the sunset to private infinity pools and outdoor putting greens, here are some of the most extravagant luxury homes in Phuket!
1. Epitome of exclusivity and privacy in Patong
Price for sale: $4,960,000 (฿171,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
The Villa Enjoy Patong is the epitome of exclusivity and privacy in the famous Patong area of Phuket. It’s like a luxury oasis in Patong, perfect for those who want to live in sublime seclusion but still want to stay in the middle of the action. The magnificent 5 bedroom villa spans over 1,277 square metres and offers unparalleled sea views from almost every room. It also features an enormous garden, 2 swimming pools, 2 bar areas, games room, private gym, roof terrace, BBQ area, and more. Get in shape in the Olympic-sized swimming pool on the terrace, or take a dip while enjoying some cocktails in the rooftop pool.
Each bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that slide open to the terrace or balcony. Thus, you’ll wake up to the sea views or the lush greenery surrounding the property. If you’ve been following trendy architectural features, then you know that the conversation pit is making a comeback. And this villa boasts the cosiest sunken conversation pit in all of Phuket, perfect for get-togethers and some quality time with your loved ones. Need more activities to relax? Soak yourself in a warm bathtub while admiring the peaceful greenery outside!
2. Wake up to Phang Nga Bay marine national park
Price for sale: $3,190,000 (฿110,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Located on a hillside on Phuket’s east coast, Villa Leelawadee boasts breathtaking views over the sparkling turquoise water of Phang Nga Bay marine national park. The unique architectural concept of this epic 5-bedroom villa allows the spacious interior to open up and flow seamlessly into the spectacular scenery outdoors. The fantastic outdoor area gives you plenty of things to enjoy. Gawk over the panoramic views of the bay from the gazebo-style terrace, chill out on the oval-shaped sofa beds next to the kids’ pool, or laze around under the sun by the pool and work on your tan.
The villa has a clean, contemporary Scandinavian feel with high wooden ceilings and a minimalist design. Furthermore, each room has open views of the bay, with floor-to-ceiling sliding and folding glass doors that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor. The bedrooms feature private terraces and elegant en-suite bathrooms where you can relax in glamorous bathtubs. Want to dine under the stars? The villa has an incredible rooftop BBQ area. Additionally, the villa is fully staffed with a concierge service and a dedicated chef. Therefore, you may immerse yourself in pure luxury.
3. True tropical living amidst emerald green
Price for sale: $3,800,000 (฿131,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Be prepared to have your breath taken away when entering this luxury villa amidst lush greenery. Through the wide front doors, you’ll be stepping into an impressive living space right out of a magazine. The simple yet elegant interior is decorated with a touch of the tropics, offering an authentic island living that many of us dream of. Thanks to the innovative design, the space exudes a tranquil, airy feel. The villa offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across 2,218 square metres of hillside land. Thanks to its fantastic location in Kamala, you have views of both sparkling blue sea and lush greenery.
With plenty of luxury features to pamper your senses, shutting yourself from the outside world is easy here. Dive into the lovely swimming pool, sip on refreshing drinks while soaking in a private Jacuzzi, curl up on the comfy sun loungers with your favourite book, or challenge your friends to a game of pool table. There’s even a massage room for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation.
4. Sophistication in every nook and cranny
Price for sale: $3,910,000 (฿135,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
From the minute you arrive, The Estate Beachfront near Ao Por Grand Marina will take your breath away. The 5-bedroom villa’s modern architecture is combined with natural elements like stone walls and wooden furniture to bring the outside in. The open plan living-kitchen-dining area extends onto the massive pool terrace, with incredible 180-degree views of Phang Nga Bay. Moreover, the view from the bedrooms is no less impressive. The light-filled bedrooms open up to the terrace, so you can enjoy the view from the comfort of your bed.
The villa ticks all the boxes on the list of your dream island homes. With its stunning gardens, private 26×6 metre infinity pool, and plenty of entertainment area, it exudes sophistication in every nook and cranny. If you’re a golf enthusiast, you’ll be delighted to know that the villa features a 4-hole private putting green. In addition, there’s a dedicated cinema room, gym, and open plan office. Make the most of the villa’s numerous indoor-meets-outdoor seating areas by hosting a few lazy meals or parties.
5. Enjoy the sparkling blue ocean as soon as you wake up
Price for sale: $3,275,000 (฿113,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
This 4-bedroom villa at Surin Heights boasts a harmony of calming colours and luxurious amenities and a modern design that will make you feel right at home. The bedrooms boast a mix of contemporary yet tropical interiors, with large glass doors and private balconies. Thus, you can enjoy the sparkling blue ocean as soon as you wake up. The open plan living-kitchen-dining area opens up to the pool terrace, where you’ll find sun loungers and plenty of seating areas.
Furthermore, the villa has modern facilities that will bring your dreams to reality. These include a private pool overlooking the ocean, a massive pool terrace, a rooftop sun terrace, a beautiful private garden, and balconies. Wherever you are in the villa, you have front-row seats to some of Phuket’s best sunsets.
These over-the-top homes are what island living dreams are made of! If you have any enquiries about these beautiful villas or want to make an offer, be sure to visit Thaiger Property.
Looking for more affordable options? Come with us on a virtual tour of homes you get for $500,000 and less in Phuket!
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
