Elderly Thai couple marry after knowing each other for 10 days

An elderly couple from Phetchabun, northern Thailand, got married yesterday after knowing each other for a total of 10 days. The lovebirds met on the ridge of Pak Huay Dam in Khon Kaen and it wasn’t long before they decided to get married and live with each other in their old age.

The 72 year old groom Nuan Mala did not present a dowry – or sin sod – to his 83 year old bride Moot Jamkham at their simple wedding at the bride’s house in Lom Sak district in Phetchabun yesterday. Just asking for her hand in marriage was enough. The groom will move into the bride’s house, bringing nothing apart from himself and his one motorbike.

The wedding was a simple but joyous ceremony, attended by the groom’s relatives. Nuan had 3 children with his previous wife but Moot said she has never been married or had a family of her own.

Nuan said he is “100% impressed” with the bride and promised to take care of her always.

The happy couple said they are in love.

