Tourism
Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route
Officials are expanding northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with an exciting new travel route. The route stops at places in the region where people can worship the mythical serpent.
The route is organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Udon Thani office. Tourists on the route visit places of worship in the Udon Thani, Nong Khai, and Bueng Kan provinces.
The new campaign is expected to generate about 120 million baht from December until February. The director of the TAT’s Udon Thani office said…
“We present a travel route that connects with unique local identities to offer a meaningful travel experience to tourists.”
On the route, tourists will visit temples in Udon Thani and Nong Khai provinces. In Bueng Kan, they will visit a temple, as well as the Naga Cave, and Don Pho Island. Don Pho Island is an island on a swamp, which has a shrine where people worship Nagas.
At the Naga Cave, there is a rock with bumps that look like snake scales. The rock has drawn tourism to Bueng Kan. Earlier this year, 90% of hotels in the Bueng Khong Long district were occupied at one point. The Naga Cave is inside the Phu Langka National Park.
The Naga is a mythical serpent that northeastern Thais believe brings rain to their crops. The northeastern Thai legend says that the water angel ordered Nagas to play in a lake, so water would spill onto people’s crops as rain.
The legend of Naga holds deep meaning in northeastern Thai legends, and legends from other southeast and South Asian cultures. Every year in the northeast, people shoot self-made rockets into the sky to wake up the Naga, hoping the Naga will send rain down to their crops.
Earlier this month, the Cabinet announced that the Naga will be used as a symbol of Thai culture to promote the kingdom’s creative economy.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today
Mainland researcher writes that Chinese created Egyptian civilisations and then deletes it after backlash
Media members ask for investigation after police allegedly injure photojournalists at APEC
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Wanted murderer arrested in Thailand after 11 years on the run
Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route
Greenpeace join fishers’ campaign to save Thailand’s mackerel
UK stops instalment of Chinese cameras in government buildings over security risks
High-risk drivers to get full access to Tesla’s driver assistance system
‘Fake’ seed blamed for Thailand’s disgrace in rice Olympiad
Woman injured after Mercedes-Benz catches fire in Chon Buri
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Thai Airways increases flights to Singapore
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
-
Sponsored24 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment3 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Crime3 days ago
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
-
Thailand3 days ago
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
-
Cannabis5 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok