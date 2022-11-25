Wanted murderer arrested in Thailand after 11 years on the run

A man wanted for the murder of his former mother-in-law has been arrested by police in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand after 11 years on the run.

After shooting dead his mother-in-law, he physically assaulted his ex-wife until she was seriously injured and kidnapped their two year old before dumping the young child in the middle of the road.

Yesterday, Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police officers arrested 36 year old Pornsak Soicokesung under an arrest warrant issued by Bua Yai Provincial Court on March 19, 2011.

Police arrested Pornsak under suspicion of, “murder with intent and attempted murder with intent” at a rented property in Nong Bua Sala subdistrict in the Mueang district.

The killer admitted to using a shotgun to shoot dead his 46 year old former mother-in-law in front of her home in Bua Yai district on March 18, 2011.

He said he went to the home intending to reconcile his relationship with his ex-wife. When she refused his advances, Pornsak shot dead his ex-wife’s mother and physically attacked his ex-wife until she was seriously injured.

After the attack, he kidnapped his two year old daughter, drove away, and dumped her in the middle of the road somewhere nearby.

Despite having a warrant out for his arrest, Pornsak managed to dodge prosecution for over 11 years right under Nakhon Ratchasima Police’s noses.

Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police were recently informed that Pornsak was living in the province’s Pak Thong Chai district with his new wife. The couple has a three year old child together.

However, Pornsak since moved into a rented property in the Korat’s Mueang district where he was eventually arrested under suspicion of murder yesterday.

Pornsak was detained and taken to Bua Yai Police Station for questioning and further legal proceedings.

In April, police nabbed a man in Yala province in southern Thailand on suspicion of a politically-motivated murder which took place nearly 15 years ago in Chiang Rai province, northernmost Thailand.

After the murder, in 2007, the killer fled to Brunei for one year before sneaking back into Thailand to work as a forest clearance officer in Yala in the Deep South.