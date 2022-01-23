Tourism
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
(All the information in this article is based on CCSA announcements last Thursday and published articles on the Tourism of Thailand website and other government media)
Businesses in the entertainment, nightlife, bar and sex industry in Pattaya are breathing a sigh of relief as international tourists will, again, be able to visit the seaside party town as part of the government’s Thailand Pass updates.
Not all of the Chon Buri province are being included in the reboot. From February 1, the CCSA announced they are reopening the districts of Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip (but only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray sub-districts). Further down the east coast, Koh Chang in Trat is also been opened under the revised Sandbox options.
Probably even better news for the hard-hit region is that the Test & Go program is being re-introduced, allowing fully vaccinated travellers from anywhere in the world, not just 67 countries as in the past, to travel to, well, anywhere in Thailand.
Under the revised Test & Go option of the Thailand Pass, Test & Go-approved travellers will need to book an SHA+ hotel for the first night AND the fifth night of their stay. They will undergo PCR tests on the 1st and 5th day and have to wait for a negative result before they can leave. The two nights of accommodation and the PCR tests need to be pre-paid as part of your application process. From the TAT website…
“From 1 February, 2022, 09.00 Hrs. Thailand time, fully vaccinated travellers from any country around the world can apply for a Test & Go Thailand Pass up to 60 days in advance.”
The Sandbox program, also available to fully vaccinated travellers from anywhere in the world, restricts the arrivees to stay in an SHA+ hotel for 7 nights, and be restricted to travel just around the Sandbox province or district. They have a PCR test on arrival and on Day 7 before they can then travel anywhere in Thailand.
Which begs the question, why announce all these new Sandboxes programs if people can enter anywhere in Thailand with Test & Go with less cost and restrictions, from February 1?
In the original Test & Go, travellers were only able to apply if they were from one of 67 “low risk” countries. The Sandbox program was different because it allowed people from anywhere in the world to apply. Now that restriction has been lifted for the rebooted Test & Go program, why bother with applying for a Sandbox program?
If the announcements from the CCSA have been accurate, and the latest updates on the TAT website (tatnews.org) are accurate, then, indeed, the Sandbox program will be redundant from February 1. Of course the Sandbox programs may again be needed as a fall back position if the Test & Go program is again shelved due to a significant rise in new Covid infections.
But, none of these changes to the Thailand Pass, despite being confidently published on Government websites and the Tourism of Thailand’s website, have been published in the Royal Gazette. So the exact mechanism and details of the post-February 1 arrivals are yet to be ‘officially’ announced.
Apart from the question “if the Sandbox is necessary anymore?”, there is also the strong online pushback of the additional Day 5 PCR test announced for Test & Go arrivals in the CCSA update last Thursday. Adding to the current confusion is where alcohol can and cannot be served, where the ‘Blue Zones’ are and the latest colour-coding of Provinces around the country.
But, one way or the other, Pattaya businesses, in fact ALL Thai business, will be happy to welcome back international tourists under ANY program after February 1.
We look forward to further clarification and details when the changes are announced in the Royal Gazette.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Government plans to gather data, combine tourism databases
Cannabis is becoming legal, but prosecution still a grey area
Truck with 20 tonnes of smuggled pork caught at Laos border
VERSO – The School of the Future
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
What should tourists avoid when they come to Bangkok? | Vox Pop
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Hong Kong warns against intervening in cull of Covid-19 hamsters
BMA follows CCSA; Bangkok entertainment venues remain closed
Transportation the focus of 2022 for Thailand, with 1.4 trillion baht budgeted
First of the year: Green sea turtle lays 125 eggs in Phuket
COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112
Many criticise “soldier” coffee shop at southern Thailand military camp
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
McDonald’s Thailand offers ice cream sundae with chilli paste and pork floss
Woman complains police didn’t pursue rape case for 5 months
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Thailand4 days ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Opinion1 day ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Crime1 day ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Thai Life3 days ago
Survival Guide: 6 things you need to know about Thai culture
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
Recent comments: