Tourism
National park officers rescue 5 German tourists lost in Koh Phang Ngan forest
Officers from the Than Sadet National Park on Koh Phang Ngan have rescued a group of 5 German tourists after they got lost yesterday while on a forest hike. The 4 women and 1 man had been doing the Khao Ra hike, which takes in the highest peak on the island, when heavy rainfall caused them to get lost. A search party was formed when the group phoned the national park office and asked for help.
According to a Bangkok Post report, police, administrative officials, and park rangers rallied to look for the tourists, starting at the trail to the Khao Ra viewpoint in Ban Madua Wan village. The search party worked for an hour, shouting for the tourists, until eventually they heard the tourists shout back. The group was found near the Than Sadet waterfall, with officials giving them mangoes to eat, according to the report.
The rescued tourists have been named as 26-yer-old Yannick Meinhardt, 24-year-old Louise Konig, 25-year-old Denience Sapani, Lena Scheub, and Katharina Funchs. Mr Meinhardt says they were returning from the Khao Ra viewpoint at around 1pm when heavy rain caused a runoff that blocked their view of the path and caused them to get lost.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai couple arrested for allegedly running fake travel agency advertising trips in Krabi
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo died from drowning
Thai officials warn prisons over forced fishing net labour
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Biden condemns Putin, praises Ukrainian people in State of the Union address
Australian officials find $55 million worth of meth and heroin in shipment from Thailand
Spokesperson says Covid-19 treatment budget adjustment will not affect quality of care
Thais can now work in Saudi Arabia
Students with Covid-19 can sit university aptitude tests with doctor’s consent
National park officers rescue 5 German tourists lost in Koh Phang Ngan forest
Tourism authorities greet first Saudi direct arrivals, plan new schemes
Thailand to remain neutral on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Thailand News Update | Thailand Neutral Over Russian Invasion
Government launches outpatient service as it prepares to make Covid-19 endemic
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass, PCR test on arrival
“The Indians are coming” I GMT
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
The new Test & Go – the fine print
Tourists will have to pay 300 baht ‘land entry fee,’ minister confirms
Laos and Thailand agree to re-open border checkpoints
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Reentry6 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
- Guides2 days ago
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
- Thailand3 days ago
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
- Bangkok3 days ago
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
- Guides1 day ago
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
- Bangkok4 days ago
Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok
- Phuket2 days ago
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
Recent comments: