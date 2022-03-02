Tourism authorities greet first Saudi direct arrivals, plan new schemes

The Tourism Authority of Thailand greeted Saudi tourist arrivals with traditional Thai performances and a water salute on Monday. The flight was the first direct flight to Thailand from Saudi Arabia in 32 years landed in Bangkok, at Suvarnabhumi Airport. This flight symbolised the recent reconciliation between Thailand and Saudi Arabia after decades of frosty relations following the Blue Diamond Affair of 1989.

Statistics say 36,783 Saudi tourists arrived in Thailand in 2019, and Thailand made about 3.2 million baht. TAT’s deputy governor said direct flights will help promote tourism to Thailand, and expand tourist markets in Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the Middle East. He also said it will allow tourists to conveniently transfer to other countries. TAT plans a new marketing campaign for this year called “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters”. The campaign will promote three main types of tourism in Thailand: Medical tourism, beaches, and shopping.

In the new campaign, TAT will exchange tourism promotions by focusing on the ease of travelling. TAT’s deputy governor said Saudi Airlines now has flights to Thailand per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The flights have 298 seats. The first flight this Monday carried 71 people.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | NNT