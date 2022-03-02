Students with Covid-19 can sit university aptitude tests with doctor’s consent

Government officials have decided that students infected with Covid-19 who need to sit university aptitude tests can do so at specially-prepared sites, if their doctor agrees. Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong says pre-university students who need to sit the General Aptitude Test/Professional and Academic Aptitude Test, scheduled for March 12 – 15, as well as other tests on March 19 and 20, can do so under certain conditions.

Thai PBS World reports that the decision was made by the Ministries of Education, Public Health, Interior and Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation and will apply to infected students with mild symptoms, those undergoing treatment for Covid-19, and those at risk of being infected. Officials have agreed that the students should not miss out on the opportunity to sit the pre-university tests, as long as they have medical approval. According to the report, there are 177,853 students expected to sit the GAT/PAT and 155,282 sitting other tests.

The tests will take place at 213 sites, with students who are not infected with Covid-19 allowed to choose their preferred site. However, infected students will be limited to specific sites, including Thammasat University and another site in the eastern province of Chanthaburi. Infected students will be required to register at the Thammasat University site, on the Rangsit campus, 24 hours ahed of time and will be confined to the special test sites until the exams are over.

According to Dr. Amporn Pinasa, Secretary-General of the Basic Education Commission, the students will set the tests in dedicated rooms that have been made safe in consultation with health officials. They will be required to arrive at the exam site in private or via specially arranged transport.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World