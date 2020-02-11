Myanmar tourism increases a massive 40% in 2019 | The Thaiger

Myanmar has ranked highest among the world’s 20 quickest-growing travel destinations over the past 12 months. The report from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. Vietnam and The Philippines are also regional winners over the past year that made it into the top 10 best performing emerging travel destinations.

Myanmar Tourism Marketing, part of the Myanmar Tourism Federation, reports that the country enjoyed a year-on-year increase of 40.2% in tourism. Puerto Rico had a 31.2% rise and Iran at 27.9%. Also in the top 10 were Vietnam and The Philippines, ranked as the 7th and 8th top performing countries for 2019.

May Myat Mon Win, Myanmar’s Tourism Marketing chairperson says they are trying to maintain the growth.

“We need to keep this momentum going for many more years,”.

The Burmese government has introduced new regulations to facilitate easier access for tourists as a next step to open Myanmar up to the world. Myanmar grants residents of Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and some Southeast Asian countries visa-free entry. People from India, the Chinese mainland, Australia, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Russia, Spain and Switzerland are granted visas on arrival.

Citizens of more than 100 countries are also eligible for e-visas via this link and can expect approval within three days. Myanmar Tourism Marketing are launching their annual “Green Season” campaign for May through September with the support of hotels, airlines and tour operators. “Green Season” refers to the region’s annual wet season monsoon.

Although Myanmar possesses great tourist potential and attractions in many fields, much of the industry remains to be developed. Also, the number of visitors to Burma is small compared to her neighbours — outpaced by even Laos. This is primarily due to its political situation. However, after the junta transferred power to the civilian government, the tourism sector saw an increase in tourism arrivals and in 2012, tourist arrivals surpassed the one million mark for the first time. In 2013, the Tourism Master Plan was created, targeting 7.5 million arrivals by 2020 – Wikipedia

Fastest-growing travel destinations…

1. Myanmar 40.2%

2. Puerto Rico 31.2%

3. Iran 27.9%

4. Uzbekistan 27.3%

5. Montenegro 21.4%

6. Egypt 21.1%

7. Vietnam 16.2%

8. The Philippines 15.1%

9. Maldives 14.9%

10. Bahamas 14.6%

11. Qatar 14.5%

12. Armenia 14.4%

12. South Korea 14.4%

13. Turkey 14%

14. Bosnia and Herzegovina 13.7%

15. Tunisia 13.6%

16. Laos 11.5%

17. Azerbaijan 11.4%

18. Israel 10.5%

19. Lithuania 10.1%

20. Kazakhstan 10%

SOURCE: The Nation