ONCB to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand

A murder suspect, who became famous in Thailand during the investigation, now has a warrant for his arrest over the death of his 3 year old niece. With the continuous and overdramatised media coverage on the case, the 44 year old suspect Chaiphol Wipha became a minor celebrity and gained a fan base, some who have raised donations to help prove his innocence. He even got into the music industry and released a song.

Last year, his niece, Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha, was found dead on a mountain at Phu Pha Yon National Park, just about 2 kilometres from her home after she had been missing for 4 days. The toddler was naked and an autopsy later found evidence of physical assault.

Nong Chompoo’s older sister was watching over her the day she went missing while her family ran errands. Her sister said the toddler had wandered off, but police don’t believe the 3 year old walked up the mountain on her own.

Some Thai media outlets have been criticised for their coverage of the case. The Bangkok Post says two TV stations treated the case like a reality show with daily updates. Chaiphol got fans, and briefly got into the music industry.

Yesterday, the provincial court of Mukdahan issued an arrest warrant for Chaiphol on charges of depriving a child, abandoning a child under 9 years old in the way that caused death and tampering with a body to influence autopsy and investigation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

