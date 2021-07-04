Connect with us

Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO

Tim tries to answer as many Phuket Sandbox questions as possible as the fourth day of the ‘reopening’ emerges. So far, so good. Vaccines, tourism, getting back onto the island as an expat, flights, etc. The Sandbox is the first step in reopening Thailand to vaccinated travellers, without a formal 14 day quarantine in a hotel.

Unfiltered, unshaven, unscripted. I think most of the answers were correct. We always publish the latest, verified, accurate, information at thethaiger.com

 

