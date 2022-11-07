19 killed in Tanzania plane crash

Nineteen people were killed in a plane crash in Tanzania yesterday, major news outlets reported.

The plane was headed to the town of Bukoba from Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam when it crashed into Lake Victoria. Rescuers rushed to the scene and coordinated with nearby boat operators.

Video footage shows the plane almost completely submerged in the water, with only the tail sticking out. Meanwhile, rescuers wade through the water to try to help pull the plane with ropes.

A witness told Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) that he saw the plane flying unsteadily as it approached the airport, saying it took a turn for the airport but missed and went into the lake.

The flight had been carrying a total of 43 people, including 39 passengers and four crew members. One of the passengers was an infant. Twenty-four people survived the crash. Rescuers rushed the survivors to a hospital.

Two pilots had initially survived and managed to speak to officials from the cockpit, but the prime minister said they may have since died.

The tragic crash has been blamed on bad weather.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan tweeted yesterday…

“I send my condolences to all those affected by this incident. Let’s continue to be calm as the rescue operation continues and we pray to God to help us.”