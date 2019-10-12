European tourism drops 1.5% year on year due to strong baht | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

European tourism drops 1.5% year on year due to strong baht

European tourist arrivals in Thailand are projected to decline by 1.5% (for the first eight months of this year) compared to 2018, to around 6.66 million. The malaise in the traditionally strong European tourist numbers is not as bad as anecdotally reported and has been partially made up with improvements from other regional demographics.

The figures were compiled by the Kasikorn Research Centre, as reported in The Nation.

Their report projects spending will be down 1% year on year, stating that tourists are adjusting their holiday budgets in response to the strong baht compared to their home currencies. But the Centre’s report expects the number of European tourist arrivals to be about the same for the last four months of 2019, in comparison to the same period last year.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that 4.44 million European tourists visited from January-August this year, a 1.9% slump. The decline has been seen primarily in the markets of Russia, Germany, Sweden and France.

This year has been challenging for the tourism sector with Thailand facing a stronger baht and tougher competition with other regional destinations stepping up their tourism marketing campaigns.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand

Thai government introduces new measures to improve tourism

Proposed measures to improve tourism in Thailand have been approved in principle by the council of the economic ministers.

The steps, proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry, are expected to be put in place before the end of 2019 and will mean an increase in the number of places and agents offering a VAT refund service to visitors to Thailand.

The Nation reports that some rules around the travel of foreigners within Thailand will be reviewed as part of the new measures. It’s understood hotel and other accommodation providers will be offered financial help, in the form of loans, to upgrade their properties, while new safety rules will be put in place to lessen the risks of accidents or death for tourists.

Thailand also plans to host major entertainment and sporting events in an effort to increase visitor numbers, while trying to attract more international conferences to the country.

Next year, the country expects to welcome 41.8 million foreign visitors, who will spend 2.22 trillion baht, according to the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yuthasak Supasorn.

For this year, 40 million visitors are expected. During the first half of 2019, foreign visitor numbers stood at 26.5 million, which is a 2.83% increase from last year. Another 13.3% tourists are expected during the remainder of the year, according to TAT.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand

Wet weekend for most of Thailand

Thunder, showers and poor weather are likely in the regions north of Bangkok over the weekend, with isolated heavy rain possible in the North, parts of the Northwest, the lower Northeast, the Central plains, the East and even the South including Bangkok and its vicinity (forecasts below).

The Thailand Meteorological Department issued the warnings yesterday…

Another moderate high-pressure area from China will extend to upper Thailand from 12-15 October resulting in inclement weather over the area. Outbreaks of thundershower and strong winds are possible for the first period before decreasing rain in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions. Decreasing temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius and strong winds are possible for the North and the Northeast. People stay healthy due to the changeable weather conditions.

The easterly wind across the Gulf and southern Thailand will intensify and the rain increases with some heavy over the South. The moderate winds rise up the waves about 2 meters high in the Gulf and above 2 meters high in thundershower areas. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The TMD attributes the weather conditions to a weak high pressure trough over the upper North, the upper Northeast and the South China Sea, resulting in the southeasterly and easterly winds across the upper country.

The department recommended citizens to take care of their health in these changeable weather conditions. The winds will become stronger, lifting wave height to 2 metres and above during storms. Shipping should proceed with caution and avoid storms.

Here are some of the forecasts around the country for the next five days…

Wet weekend for most of Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Five day forecast for Phuket (above)

Wet weekend for most of Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Five day forecast for Chiang Mai (above)

Wet weekend for most of Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Weather for Bangkok (above)

 

Politics

Thailand is facing "hybrid warfare" by "ill-intentioned politicians" – Army chief Gen Apirat

Thailand’s Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong is warning that Thailand is facing what he described as a “hybrid warfare”.

The ultra-loyalist Army chief says the ‘war’ is being waged by a collection of “ill-intentioned politicians”, remnants of communist ideologues and “foreign forces” against the country’s major establishments. His speech was aimed fairly and squarely at opposition politicians who he accused of “soliciting foreign interference in Thai domestic affairs”.

His comments were heavily politically weighted for a man who is meant to represent the country’s Army, a position usually associated with political neutrality.

General Apirat was speaking at the army’s southern headquarters where he outlined what he claimed to be a conspiracy among several groups of people bent on “destroying the country and its major establishments.”

General Apirat referred to a recent visit to Hong Kong by a leading Thai opposition politician during which he met with pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, claiming it was an “illustration of how anti-government forces are trying to solicit foreign interference in Thai domestic affairs”.

He did not mention names specifically but showed a picture of Wong taken with the silhouette of someone understood to be Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit, the fire-brand leader of Future Forward Party. Thanathorn admitted that he was in Hong Kong recently for a panel discussion and a picture he took with Wong wen tviral. He also admitted that he was inspired to enter politics by the fight for democracy in Hong Kong.

He accused opposition figures of targeting young people and trying to indoctrinate them with “destructive ideas.”

“Joshua Wong visited Thailand and then this businessman-turned-politician went to Hong Kong. Were they up to something? I want to ask whether these young (Thai) people would go out on the streets if called upon one day,” he said.

Thailand is facing “hybrid warfare” by

PHOTO: Future Forward’s Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit and HK pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong

General Apirat, a key supporter of the Prayut government, took aim at politicians and academics who he said are trying to use the situation in southern Thailand for political gains. He singled out Dr. Chalita Bundhuwong from the Kasetsart University, who proposed, during a recent panel discussion in Pattani, that Article 1 of the Constitution which guarantees Thailand as a single and indivisible state, be amended.

General Apirat opined that the proposal has a “hidden motive that would threaten the country’s security”. “Amending Article 1 of the Constitution would pave the way for amendments of other articles concerning the monarchy,” he said without elaborating but vowed to block any attempts to have the article in question amended. The general didn’t outline the means by which he would be able to ‘block’ the process of amendments to Thailand’s constitution.

The army chief also recalled the presence of a group of western diplomats who showed up at Pathumwan police station in April when Thanathorn was summoned to hear a sedition charge against him. He alleged that it was part of a larger plot to internationalise the issue.

The ‘western diplomats’ were staff from foreign embassies stationed in Bangkok whose governments had openly expressed concerns over the sedition charges against the Future Forward leader.

“All these incidents were not coincidental,” he said, referring specifically to Thanathorn’s meeting with Wong, the support shown by western diplomats to the Future Forward leader, the controversial panel discussion in Pattani and the frequent mobilising of anti-military rallies.

“They were orchestrated.”

Gen Apirat also accused some of the “foreign educated” academics with leftist views of being “masterminds” behind many of the anti-government and anti-military activities.

He claimed, without evidence, that they had been working in cahoots with politicians “who harbour ill intentions toward the country’s major establishments, foreign elements, and businessmen born with silver spoons in their mouths” to wage a “hybrid warfare” against the country.

Gen Apirat clarified that a “hybrid war” is a modern form of warfare that employs a range tools and players designed to destabilise and bring about changes in a society.

“They include inciting local unrests, propaganda, foreign interference, cyber-attacks, economic pressure, and discrediting of the executive and judiciary branches.”

“Their ultimate aim is to win elections, seize executive power, and to change the Constitution.”

The General’s lecture was entitled “Our Land from Security Perspectives” and was full of theatre punctuating some of his points with a produced Power Point presentation and military music.

When challenged by the media if a dialogue with these groups of dissenting voices was possible, General Apirat said “I don’t think so. They are bent on pushing their agenda regardless of what we say.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Trending