Connect with us

Thailand

Let The Thaiger take care of your property insurance needs

Avatar

Published

 on 

Part of owning any type of property is the need to secure it with insurance. At The Thaiger, we are standing by to help you make sure your property and valuables are covered in the case of any damages. With property insurance, you can feel a sense of relief as an owner or renter, that the place you call home will have extra protection in the case of natural disasters, accidents, theft, repairs, and renovations.

Furthermore, your chosen property insurance won’t leave you homeless if one of these events does occur, as a temporary place to stay will be provided. And, by having insurance, any personal injuries can be taken care of, with most insurance plans footing the bill for medical care.

With The Thaiger property insurance plans, you can choose the best plan for your living and financial situation. We know that living abroad can come with its own set of potential stressors, and having peace of mind for your home and belongings can help you feel more at ease. Our insurance agents speak English fluently, making your insurance application, purchase, and support that much easier.

So, you may be wondering, how do I sign up? And, what are the plans to choose from? Those answers are only a click away by visiting The Thaiger’s property insurance page. Here, you can find the best plan for your situation, along with details of each plan.

The Thaiger offers 3 different, main plans to choose from so you can be sure to find one that meets your budget. Furthermore, we are ready to work with you on payments, as each purchased plan can be split into 4 quarterly payments via a Thai credit card. With premiums as low as 1,557 baht per year, your chosen coverage will range from 1 million baht to 30 million baht.

By visiting our website, you will find the best advice on which plans to choose, as well as details of all our policies. We even have drafted sample insurance plans that give you a sense of what your coverage may look like. After all, our property insurance plans are here to meet your needs, and we believe that making sure potential purchasers are educated before they buy, is a top priority.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Neil
2021-07-06 20:03
I'm confused ? Are you an insurance company or a media outlet? Stick to the knitting.
image
mikes
2021-07-06 21:19
LOL. I click on the link to possibly buy your property insurance and it sends me to the page where I can rent a car from SiXT! Haha. Rookies. When you figure out how to sell insurance online, like 17…
image
Pete
2021-07-06 21:46
Link "works" in a similar fashion to the Thai intervac site. Come on guys you can do better.
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Let The Thaiger take care of your property insurance needs
Tourism5 hours ago

Entry registration under “Samui Plus” reopening planned to open this week
Best of5 hours ago

Best Hostels to stay in Bangkok

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Embassy of Switzerland in Thailand helps Swiss expats get vaccinated
Food6 hours ago

Top 5 Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Factory fire aftermath, Phuket taxis, home-made Pattaya porn | July 6
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

LATEST: Engineers believe Samut Prakan fire caused by chemical leak
Thailand7 hours ago

“At risk” expats in Bangkok can pre-register for vaccines through designated hospitals
World7 hours ago

9 Hong Kongers arrested on terror charges, 6 out of 9 teenagers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Government shifts focus in vaccine rollout after rise of elderly Covid patient deaths
Thailand9 hours ago

16 apprehended near Myanmar border
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 5,420 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand9 hours ago

2 suspected drug cartel leaders arrested in Surat Thani and Phuket
Business10 hours ago

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car
Thailand10 hours ago

After Samut Prakan fire, hazardous materials new concern
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending