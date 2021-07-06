Let The Thaiger take care of your property insurance needs

Part of owning any type of property is the need to secure it with insurance. At The Thaiger, we are standing by to help you make sure your property and valuables are covered in the case of any damages. With property insurance, you can feel a sense of relief as an owner or renter, that the place you call home will have extra protection in the case of natural disasters, accidents, theft, repairs, and renovations.

Furthermore, your chosen property insurance won’t leave you homeless if one of these events does occur, as a temporary place to stay will be provided. And, by having insurance, any personal injuries can be taken care of, with most insurance plans footing the bill for medical care.

With The Thaiger property insurance plans, you can choose the best plan for your living and financial situation. We know that living abroad can come with its own set of potential stressors, and having peace of mind for your home and belongings can help you feel more at ease. Our insurance agents speak English fluently, making your insurance application, purchase, and support that much easier.

So, you may be wondering, how do I sign up? And, what are the plans to choose from? Those answers are only a click away by visiting The Thaiger’s property insurance page. Here, you can find the best plan for your situation, along with details of each plan.

The Thaiger offers 3 different, main plans to choose from so you can be sure to find one that meets your budget. Furthermore, we are ready to work with you on payments, as each purchased plan can be split into 4 quarterly payments via a Thai credit card. With premiums as low as 1,557 baht per year, your chosen coverage will range from 1 million baht to 30 million baht.

By visiting our website, you will find the best advice on which plans to choose, as well as details of all our policies. We even have drafted sample insurance plans that give you a sense of what your coverage may look like. After all, our property insurance plans are here to meet your needs, and we believe that making sure potential purchasers are educated before they buy, is a top priority.

