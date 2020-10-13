Domestic tourism survey indicates long road to recovery | The Thaiger

Tourism
Domestic tourism survey indicates long road to recovery
“Entrepreneurs in the tourism industry need to adjust their strategy to suit consumer behaviour in the new normal era.”
A government survey looking at the travel habits of domestic tourists indicates an uphill struggle for the tourism industry’s recovery. Pimchanok Vonkorpon, from the Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office says around a quarter of those surveyed travelled during weekends and holidays, but most spent less than 5,000 baht per trip.
“The survey was conducted in 884 districts in every province among 8,124 respondents. Out of 27% who said that they had travelled upcountry from July to September, 56% said the objective was sightseeing, while 44% travelled to visit their families.”
Of those surveyed, over 86% say they spent less than 5,000 baht on the trip, over 37% spent between 5,000 and 10,000 baht, while just under 14% spent over 10,000 baht. Those surveyed were also asked if they planned to travel this month, with nearly 48% saying they have no plans to do so. Over 40% remain unsure, with fewer than 12% of respondents saying they’ve made travel plans.
Pimchanok says there are 3 primary concerns among those surveyed, the biggest one being a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, which over 40% of respondents say they’re worried about. Over 17% expressed concern over the rising cost of consumer products, while over 14% say they’re worried about increased household debt.
The responses would indicate that there is a long uphill road ahead for Thailand’s domestic tourism sector. Pimchanok is calling on industry leaders to adjust to the new challenges consumers are faced with.
“From the survey results, there are indications that domestic tourism might not recover in the second half of the year, as people are still worried about the pandemic and economic recession. Entrepreneurs in the tourism industry need to adjust their strategy to suit consumer behaviour in the new normal era, with focus on increasing protection against Covid-19, as well as keeping the price affordable and suitable to the consumer’s economic status.”
The Ministry of Commerce says that, in addition to surveying consumers to gauge behaviour, it is also monitoring prices to ensure there is no overcharging or hoarding of products taking place.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 exposure doesn’t mean immunity, reinfections could be worse, study finds
Exposure to Covid-19 may not make a person immune to future infections, and actually a second infection of the coronavirus could be more severe than the first, according to a recent study published by The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.
After catching a virus like the chicken pox, or after getting a vaccine, the body produces antibodies to fight against the virus, making the person immune to future infections. Some diseases confer lifelong immunity. It’s still unclear how long Covid-19 antibodies last, but research shows some people, in rare cases, get infected with Covid-19 a second time.
The study noted a case where a 25 year old American man from Nevada was infected with 2 different variants of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, within a 48-day time frame. The man’s second infection of the coronavirus was more severe and he needed to be hospitalised with oxygen support.
Lead study author from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, Mark Pandori, says more research needs to be done on the reinfections, especially since there still isn’t an effective vaccine.
“We need more research to understand how long immunity may last for people exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and why some of these second infections, while rare, are presenting as more severe.”
Reinfections are rare, with just a few confirmed cases out of tens of millions of Covid-19 cases around the world. Since coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, it’s unclear if some cases are actually reinfections.
Professor from Yale University’s Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Development Biology, Akiko Iwasaka, says the findings are “key to understanding which vaccines are capable of crossing that threshold to confer individual and herd immunity.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Health officials considering more relaxed quarantine for short-term visitors
The director-general of the Health Service Support Department says Thai officials are discussing a “more flexible form of quarantine” that would allow short-term tourists the freedom to travel within designated zones in provinces that are ready to re-open. Thares Krassanairawiwong says the tourists would be permitted to travel on specially designated routes, aka. “green lanes”, during their 14 day quarantine, rather than having to remain in a hotel.
“The new type of ASQ is another way to get foreign tourists to help stimulate the economy.”
The 14 day quarantine regulations are seen as a major stumbling block for any re-opening of Thailand’s borders for general travel. Although much of the world still keeps borders closed, many countries are now looking fo innovative ways of allowing some form of travel in the Covid era.
It’s understood the new proposal would have strict terms attached, and would only apply to tourists from “low-risk” countries that have not recorded a case of local transmission in over 3 months. The less restrictive quarantine measures would also have to have full buy-in from each of the provinces and would need to balance economic recovery with health and safety.
The requirement for international visitors to test negative 72 hours before departure would remain in place and – in what may be a deal breaker for most – tourists would be expected to home quarantine for 14 days before leaving their country. It is this latter requirement that may make this idea a non-starter, but anyone really desperate enough to come must book their flights and accommodation through travel agents and follow designated routes while travelling in their chosen province.
Furthermore, Thares says tourists will be required to use tracking devices and travel with a Covid-19 health agency representative. Travel routes in each of the chosen provinces must be separate from those used by the local population, although there has been no further clarity on how this might be managed.
Some of the provinces that have expressed interest in the scheme include Phuket, Surat Thani, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Buriram. Thares points out that hospitals in participating provinces must have adequate capacity to treat Covid-19, including laboratories and isolation wards.
“We have prepared 2,000 hospital rooms and 13,009 hotel rooms to accommodate foreign visitors on leisure and business trips. We are confident that international travellers will be able to visit Thailand from October 15 onwards. We are ready to take them.”
While health officials may be optimistic they can cope, it is unlikely the Kingdom will be faced with a stampede of people willing to avail of the more flexible quarantine option any time soon, given the onerous requirements involved. The hotly-anticipated arrival of between 120 and 150 Chinese tourists coming on the new Special Tourist Visa has failed to materialise, amid revelations that not a single person applied for the STV.
Meanwhile, officials will hold a mobile cabinet meeting in Phuket on November 2 and 3, to give local residents and business owners a chance to air their opinions on how best to rebuild a province whose tourism industry has been brought to its knees.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mobile testing units dispatched to Tak after Burmese drivers test positive
After 3 Burmese lorry drivers tested positive for Covid-19 in the northern province of Tak, officials have sent mobile testing units to the Mae Sot district to test around 4,000 Thais and Burmese in high-risk border areas. Mae Sot mayor, Thoetkiat Shinsoranan, says all residents are being told to stay home as much as possible.
The Bangkok Post reports that 2 drivers from Myanmar tested positive at a border health screening point on Friday, while a third Burmese driver tested positive the following day. All 3 have been sent back to Myanmar. 74 workers at 2 warehouses where the drivers unloaded their deliveries have been tested for the virus.
The governor of Tak province, Phongrat Phiromrat, says all who came in contact with the drivers have tested negative and are being quarantined for 14 days, during which they will undergo additional testing.
The risks are being taken seriously in the area, with 11 schools closed for deep cleaning. There has also been a noticeable drop in shoppers at local markets, where strict health screening is in place and mask-wearing is being enforced. At one market, a poster reminds shoppers that anyone not wearing a face mask may face a fine of up to 2,000 baht. Free masks are being provided for migrants workers without any.
Officials plan to carry out further Covid-19 tests among high-risk populations in the coming days, to reassure the public that their safety is being taken seriously. It’s understood around 1,500 people in the Mae Sot district have been tested so far, with all testing negative.
Provincial officials in Tak are stepping up the tracking and record keeping of vehicles and drivers crossing the border. With the exception of delivery trucks loading and unloading in designated areas of Mae Sot, all vehicles from Myanmar are barred from entering Thailand at the current time.
