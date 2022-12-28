Tourism
Chinese tourists may bring growing pains to the Thai travel industry
While people in the tourism and entertainment sector are celebrating China’s announcement to reopen and allow outgoing travel, others have raised fears about the potential problems that could come with an influx of Chinese tourists. Some fear an overwhelming surge of Chinese tourists flooding Thailand’s hotspots. Others worry that the healthcare systems in Thailand could be overburdened by the influx of tourists, especially amidst the massive Covid-19 outbreak China is currently experiencing.
China announced on Monday it will reopen its borders and abandon its strict Covid quarantine for travellers and mainland citizens on January 8. The announcement signals great news for Thailand as the kingdom continues to prosper from the worldwide relaxation of Covid restrictions. Before the pandemic, China was the No.1 source of international tourists for Thailand and many other countries in the region.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said that if the Chinese definitely return to their pre-pandemic travel habits, the TAT will raise their target estimates for 2023 from 20 million to over 25 million international travellers. They estimated up to 500,000 people will flock to Thailand for the Chinese New Year holiday. They further expect between three and five million Chinese travellers in the kingdom throughout the year.
The TAT is meeting with the private sector today in what they called a recalibration of preparation and policy. After three years with reduced tourism and no Chinese tourist, the industry may be a bit rusty.
One major concern is the huge surge of Covid infections currently occurring in China. The government stopped announcing the number of infections after it was reported that about one million people a day contract Covid. TAT governor Yuttasak Supasorn vowed to consult with the Ministry of Public Health to address that issue and make sure that the healthcare system in Thailand is ready.
“The most important factor is not how many Chinese will return to visit Thailand, but helping the country avoid another Covid wave and keeping Thais safe.”
Aside from Covid, the mechanics of travel may not be prepared for a huge jump in Chinese tourist arrivals. Flight capacity needs to be ramped up quickly to accommodate the demand. Hotels in some markets have been nearing capacity, but the promise of the returning Chinese tourist market may help resolve that issue by allowing closed properties to finally have the stability to reopen and guarantee income to fuel operations and staffing.
But staffing itself may be another issue as the hotel industry is still experiencing a labour shortage. With tourism the first sector to be a casualty of the pandemic and the last to reopen, many workers simply shifted industries and got new jobs. The president of the Thai Hotels Association said that hoteliers should be prepared to pay higher salaries and operation costs to get back off the ground.
Data suggests that a surge of Chinese travellers is imminent. Online travel platform Qunar saw a seven-fold increase in flight searches within 15 minutes of the reopening announcement. And while Japan and South Korea were popular, the second and third most searched destinations, Thailand topped the list of travel locations that were searched. Customers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou also overwhelmed Tongcheng Travel, which recorded an 850% increase in international travel searches.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand should impose restrictions on Chinese tourists, says Pheu Thai MP
Chinese tourists may bring growing pains to the Thai travel industry
Anarchic passenger causes chaos on bus trip from Phuket to Bangkok
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Thai police arrest gang of Chinese visa overstayers in Bangkok
Coach bus driver praised after giving free rides from central Thailand to Isaan
Sam Smith’s “Thrill of it All” Koh Samui Motorcycle Tour | Thailand News Today
Thai woman hides 400 yaba pills in vagina to cover for drug-dealing husband
Amateur gunmaker learned how to make guns on YouTube
Rawai residents shocked by baby crocodile
Thai shooting champion accused of murder
Top 5 foreign nationalities buying condos in Thailand in 2022
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Indian, Pakistani men latest busts in overstay crackdown
Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid in Congressional speech
90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year
Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Destinations2 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand2 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Guides1 day ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Crime2 days ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
South Korea8 hours ago
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Bridge connecting Koh Samui to mainland Thailand to open in 2029