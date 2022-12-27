Connect with us

China

China opening up a boost for Thailand tourism

Published

 on 

China yesterday announced it will reopen its borders and abandon its strict Covid-19 quarantine for travellers and mainland citizens on January 8. The announcement signals great news for Thailand as the kingdom continues to prosper from the worldwide relaxation of Covid restrictions.

Chinese visitors topped the nation’s No.1 tourist charts before the pandemic outbreak in 2020. From 2014 there had been a steady increase from 4.64 million visitors to 12 million tourists in 2019. But that all came to an end with China’s zero-Covid policy. Since then Malaysia, India, and Laos have filled those top three most tourist slots.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) declared inbound visitors now only need to show a negative Covid test result 48 hours before departure. Inbound travellers currently need to spend five days in hotel quarantine and three days of self-isolation at home.

The NHC added that restrictions on international flights and passenger capacity will also be removed.

The abandonment of China’s strict Covid quarantine measures and the easing of its borders comes as the mainland relaxed its controversial zero-Covid policy earlier this month following protests throughout the mainland.

Since then, Beijing reported about 4,000 daily Covid infections, which suggests the Chinese vaccines Sinovac/Sinopharm are not as strong as other Western vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna.

Foreigners have been largely banned from entering China, apart from a limited number of business or family visits, but the NHC said it will make arrangements for foreigners to visit China for work, business, study or family reasons and “provide convenience” for their visa applications.

China offered no timeline or details on implementation but made it known that outbound tourism for Chinese citizens will be resumed in an orderly manner, depending on the international coronavirus situation and the capacity of various domestic services.

China classified Covid as a Category B infectious disease in 2020 but treated it as a Category A disease, putting it alongside the bubonic plague or cholera. Covid will now be treated as a Category B disease, in the same category as HIV and bird flu.

The official Chinese name of Covid will also be changed from “novel coronavirus pneumonia” to “novel coronavirus infection,” an amendment it said is “more in line with the current characteristics and danger level of this disease.”

The NHC said…

“The less-deadly Omicron variant has become the dominant strain of SARS-Cov-2, and only a very small number of cases developed to pneumonia.”

The NHC added it won’t completely rule out the possibility of temporary and local restriction measures going forward.

“As we manage the outbreaks, we should pay special attention to a real-time global assessment of the outbreak’s intensity, pressure on the health system and general situation of the society, and take appropriate lawful measures to limit people’s group activities and movement in a flexible way to flatten the curve.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

China2 mins ago

China opening up a boost for Thailand tourism
Road deaths1 hour ago

Screening for drunk driving to reduce New Year’s roads deaths
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Sponsored4 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Thailand2 hours ago

Pattaya’s New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza is back on!
Phuket2 hours ago

Fireworks and sky lanterns still illegal in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai man fakes his own death in unique marriage proposal
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

King and Queen cleared of Covid-19 infection
Thailand5 hours ago

Bangkok Amongst Best Places to Celebrate New Years | GMT
Crime19 hours ago

Bangkok court grants bail to Tuhao’s wife for 2 million baht
Phuket20 hours ago

Phuket remembers anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Thailand21 hours ago

Corpse wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt is a fisherman, not a HTMS Sukhothai sailor
Business21 hours ago

Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
Thailand21 hours ago

Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street | Thailand News Today
Crime21 hours ago

Mall of America shooting: one dead, five arrested
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending