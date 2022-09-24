Connect with us

Video

Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination

Published

 on 

Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination | News by Thaiger

Click the link to watch a video: https://youtu.be/MEBGOF9Ht4c

In this episode of Ask The Thais, Natty Warisa asks about topics on discrimination, stereotyping, and racial profiling in Thailand and abroad 3 guests – Parin, Arina, and Ab.

Is it true that foreigners are the only people who get ripped off by taxis? Do Thai people get discriminated against in foreign lands? and how judgmental do our guests think they are? Find out in this episode!

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok24 seconds ago

1.8 billion baht in donations at the Erawan shrine in 2022
Phuket53 mins ago

Phuket welcomes 4 million tourists in 8 months
Tourism1 hour ago

Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare
Sponsored1 day ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Video2 hours ago

Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand watching BQ.1.1 variant as Covid rules ease
Thailand2 hours ago

Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s tourism revenue
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Economy3 hours ago

Economists foresee 38 baht to 1 US dollar this year
Thailand5 hours ago

Nine people hospitalised by chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Expats6 hours ago

Beauty queen seeking asylum will not be sent to Myanmar
Weather6 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru is about to hit Thailand
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid-19 arrival screenings to be dropped October 1
Crime23 hours ago

Thai man ‘does not regret’ death of ‘crazy’ son who stabbed grandma in the genitals
Thailand23 hours ago

Schoolgirl raped in a school dormitory in front of friends
World24 hours ago

New cancer treatment sees results in UK
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending