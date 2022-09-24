Video
Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination
Click the link to watch a video: https://youtu.be/MEBGOF9Ht4c
In this episode of Ask The Thais, Natty Warisa asks about topics on discrimination, stereotyping, and racial profiling in Thailand and abroad 3 guests – Parin, Arina, and Ab.
Is it true that foreigners are the only people who get ripped off by taxis? Do Thai people get discriminated against in foreign lands? and how judgmental do our guests think they are? Find out in this episode!
