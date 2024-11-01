15,000 Malaysian tourists flock to Thailand for Diwali, Halloween

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Thailand’s southern border districts are experiencing a significant surge in visitors from Malaysia as tourists flock across the border to celebrate Halloween and Diwali.

Yesterday, October 31, marked a notable influx, with over 15,000 Malaysian tourists crossing the Sadao immigration checkpoint in Songkhla‘s Sadao district. The day coincided with Malaysia’s public holiday for the Diwali festival, prompting many to take advantage of the long weekend.

Travelling by car, bus, or motorcycle, these tourists are heading to popular destinations like Hat Yai and other areas within Songkhla and neighbouring provinces. Local officials anticipate that by the end of this weekend, more than 40,000 visitors will have crossed into Thailand from Malaysia’s Kedah state.

The influx of tourists has had a substantial impact on the local economy. Accommodation in the Sadao and Hat Yai districts is reportedly at full capacity, with hotels and other lodging options fully booked. Shops, restaurants, and tourism-related businesses are also seeing a significant increase in patronage, a local source noted.

The Betong border checkpoint in Yala is also experiencing an unusual level of activity as tourists from Malaysia’s Perak State make their way into Thailand. Around 8,000 tourists crossed the border yesterday, many travelling in organised tour groups or with family. They are expected to spend time shopping in Betong and exploring Yala’s neighbouring districts.

In Betong, hotel occupancy is reportedly at 95%, with 5,000 rooms almost fully booked through November 4. This busy period is expected to generate over 20 million baht in tourism-related revenue for the area, reported Bangkok Post.

The celebration of Diwali, known as the festival of lights, holds great significance in the Hindu calendar, typically falling between October and November each year.

