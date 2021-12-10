International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month

While the tourism industry is still a long way from recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the high season is getting underway, and international flights to Thailand have increased more than 20%. Airports of Thailand reported the increase last night.

AoT reported 9,483 of the flights scheduled in landing slots into Thailand were originating from international cities this month, which is a 24% increase over figures from November. They reported that the last 2 months of 2021 will see a total of 17,132 flights landing in the airports of Thailand, with the majority occurring in December.

More flights are likely to be scheduled for this month still, bringing the total even higher. The boost in arriving flights indicates growing numbers of international tourists choosing to travel to Thailand for the high season after Thailand loosened travel restrictions to the much easier by still not easy Thailand Pass process and Test & Go scheme.

The AoT operates airports around the country, including the international hubs of Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Phuket International Airport, and Chiang Mai International Airport. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in Bangkok, along with the Phuket airport are the 3 airports that have welcomed the majority of the travellers since Thailand’s grand reopening on November 1.

According to data released by the Department of Disease Control on Wednesday, at total of 186,938 international travellers have now entered Thailand since November 1. The US was the country of origin for the biggest percentage of international travellers entering Thailand, followed by Germany.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE