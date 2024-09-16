Thai lottery 16 September 2024

Thailand Lottery Results today: Check the Winning Numbers for September 16, 2024.

The Government Lottery Office will announce the results for the draw on Monday, September 16, 2024, starting from 2:00 PM. You can watch the live broadcast through various channels or check the results on the Government Lottery Office’s website: www.glo.or.th.

All prizes are available for checking, from the 1st prize, last 2 digits, last 3 digits, and all other prizes. You can now check all the winning numbers here.

Prize Number Prize Value
1st Prize 608662 6,000,000 THB
Front 3 digits 230, 904 4,000 THB
Last 3 digits 008, 408 4,000 THB
Last 2 digits 37 2,000 THB
Adjacent 1st Prize 608661, 608663 100,000 THB

Second Prize: 10 prizes, each 200,000 THB

474510 544978 705432 910627 841682

Third Prize: 10 prizes, each 80,000 THB

107957 835708 651722 915662 653692
416024 516143 210002 384311 214554

Fourth Prize: 50 prizes, each 40,000 THB

293084 282328 229977 766221 750870
588907 872383 259692 086569 142283
253314 341772 037845 838082 087336
741298 034649 593189 199628 262378
238591 187159 318862 889637 034227
830841 308005 337475 233606 715426
121211 544682 110415 629901 376400
422395 761518 964585 924799 417959
623304 393518 598884 551987 563701
479532 296792 988954 879001 295315

Fifth Prize: 100 prizes, each 20,000 THB

317867 747154 764664 384037 565238
730128 514400 620017 075674 795510
511981 513205 111864 091138 682221
772854 595342 544628 696729 108678
032161 493937 287190 012401 589854
935599 590395 397932 856500 913767
854344 145819 866852 765243 918926
326403 680908 231523 002519 574380
203879 349545 006406 456825 889817
817090 506021 243088 132898 824718
831432 307856 700823 807492 969948
534205 222892 766935 313149 348231
745440 864704 979175 500567 622766
447283 180151 698564 381463 676774
901761 517205 161717 150476 148912
881539 668005 277961 220586 095407
612384 792740 351070 720563 500614
796179 661390 848935 307742 254844
789368 317318 572341 038392 495854
609436 383406 503256 244115 371744

 

