Thai lottery 16 September 2024

Thailand Lottery Results today: Check the Winning Numbers for September 16, 2024.

The Government Lottery Office will announce the results for the draw on Monday, September 16, 2024, starting from 2:00 PM. You can watch the live broadcast through various channels or check the results on the Government Lottery Office’s website: www.glo.or.th.

Advertisements

All prizes are available for checking, from the 1st prize, last 2 digits, last 3 digits, and all other prizes. You can now check all the winning numbers here.

Prize Number Prize Value 1st Prize 608662 6,000,000 THB Front 3 digits 230, 904 4,000 THB Last 3 digits 008, 408 4,000 THB Last 2 digits 37 2,000 THB Adjacent 1st Prize 608661, 608663 100,000 THB

Second Prize: 10 prizes, each 200,000 THB

474510 544978 705432 910627 841682

Third Prize: 10 prizes, each 80,000 THB

107957 835708 651722 915662 653692 416024 516143 210002 384311 214554

Fourth Prize: 50 prizes, each 40,000 THB

293084 282328 229977 766221 750870 588907 872383 259692 086569 142283 253314 341772 037845 838082 087336 741298 034649 593189 199628 262378 238591 187159 318862 889637 034227 830841 308005 337475 233606 715426 121211 544682 110415 629901 376400 422395 761518 964585 924799 417959 623304 393518 598884 551987 563701 479532 296792 988954 879001 295315

Fifth Prize: 100 prizes, each 20,000 THB

Advertisements

317867 747154 764664 384037 565238 730128 514400 620017 075674 795510 511981 513205 111864 091138 682221 772854 595342 544628 696729 108678 032161 493937 287190 012401 589854 935599 590395 397932 856500 913767 854344 145819 866852 765243 918926 326403 680908 231523 002519 574380 203879 349545 006406 456825 889817 817090 506021 243088 132898 824718 831432 307856 700823 807492 969948 534205 222892 766935 313149 348231 745440 864704 979175 500567 622766 447283 180151 698564 381463 676774 901761 517205 161717 150476 148912 881539 668005 277961 220586 095407 612384 792740 351070 720563 500614 796179 661390 848935 307742 254844 789368 317318 572341 038392 495854 609436 383406 503256 244115 371744