Thai lottery 16 September 2024
Thailand Lottery Results today: Check the Winning Numbers for September 16, 2024.
The Government Lottery Office will announce the results for the draw on Monday, September 16, 2024, starting from 2:00 PM. You can watch the live broadcast through various channels or check the results on the Government Lottery Office’s website: www.glo.or.th.
All prizes are available for checking, from the 1st prize, last 2 digits, last 3 digits, and all other prizes. You can now check all the winning numbers here.
|Prize
|Number
|Prize Value
|1st Prize
|608662
|6,000,000 THB
|Front 3 digits
|230, 904
|4,000 THB
|Last 3 digits
|008, 408
|4,000 THB
|Last 2 digits
|37
|2,000 THB
|Adjacent 1st Prize
|608661, 608663
|100,000 THB
Second Prize: 10 prizes, each 200,000 THB
|474510
|544978
|705432
|910627
|841682
Third Prize: 10 prizes, each 80,000 THB
|107957
|835708
|651722
|915662
|653692
|416024
|516143
|210002
|384311
|214554
Fourth Prize: 50 prizes, each 40,000 THB
|293084
|282328
|229977
|766221
|750870
|588907
|872383
|259692
|086569
|142283
|253314
|341772
|037845
|838082
|087336
|741298
|034649
|593189
|199628
|262378
|238591
|187159
|318862
|889637
|034227
|830841
|308005
|337475
|233606
|715426
|121211
|544682
|110415
|629901
|376400
|422395
|761518
|964585
|924799
|417959
|623304
|393518
|598884
|551987
|563701
|479532
|296792
|988954
|879001
|295315
Fifth Prize: 100 prizes, each 20,000 THB
|317867
|747154
|764664
|384037
|565238
|730128
|514400
|620017
|075674
|795510
|511981
|513205
|111864
|091138
|682221
|772854
|595342
|544628
|696729
|108678
|032161
|493937
|287190
|012401
|589854
|935599
|590395
|397932
|856500
|913767
|854344
|145819
|866852
|765243
|918926
|326403
|680908
|231523
|002519
|574380
|203879
|349545
|006406
|456825
|889817
|817090
|506021
|243088
|132898
|824718
|831432
|307856
|700823
|807492
|969948
|534205
|222892
|766935
|313149
|348231
|745440
|864704
|979175
|500567
|622766
|447283
|180151
|698564
|381463
|676774
|901761
|517205
|161717
|150476
|148912
|881539
|668005
|277961
|220586
|095407
|612384
|792740
|351070
|720563
|500614
|796179
|661390
|848935
|307742
|254844
|789368
|317318
|572341
|038392
|495854
|609436
|383406
|503256
|244115
|371744
