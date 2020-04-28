Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer” | The Thaiger

Technology
Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer”
Satellite and cable TV provider True Visions is in hot water after posting an advert seeking an “international news censor” on the biggest online jobs board in Thailand. The ad, which appeared on the JobsDB site, said the right candidate would be required to scrutinise 17 foreign news channels and report any “inappropriate” content to supervisors.
A report in Coconuts points out that this is not the first time the use of “censors” at True Visions has come up. Four years ago, Khaosod English reported that the company was monitoring content from BBC and Al Jazeera, after the BBC had found itself blocked in Thailand on a few occasions as a result of their coverage of the military junta.
The latest True Visions job ad says content that goes against Article 112 of the Criminal Code (that’s the piece covering lese majeste, or defamation of the Thai Royal Family) is “inappropriate” and should be flagged to superiors. The punishment for lese majeste is up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Many netizens are up in arms after the ad was brought to their attention when someone shared it on Facebook. One user, named as Pran Tamalee, slams True Visions for participating in censorship.
“This is why the country deserves to be called Kala Land. The world has changed, and anyone who is not willing to change along with it, too bad.” ( The expression Kala Land is a metaphor that says Thailand is like an ignorant frog inside a coconut shell. )
Other social media users threatened not to renew their subscriptions, with one saying, “we can get information from original news anyway. We don’t need an operator that lacks principles like True.”
The rise in social media use across Thailand means more people than ever are voicing their opposition to authority figures and calling out issues such as censorship and corruption.
True Visions is part of True Corporation and owned by one of the largest conglomerates in the world, Charoen Pokphand. Coconuts reports that the company has done well financially under military rule, benefiting from light regulation and other favorable conditions.
The job listing has been removed from the JobsDB site.
The Thaiger and senior staff have cancelled their ‘True’ internet and mobile phone contracts today after this was revealed.
Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
TikTok, the most downloaded app in the world for 2 years running and the world’s leading short-video platform, has announced a trial of its first live streaming series in Thailand as part of its push to develop platform experiences for users around the world. TikTok’s first live streaming in Thailand was hosted by Vuthithorn “Woody” Milintachinda, a celebrity and influencer, featuring interviews of his virtual guests, some of TikTok’s top creators.
“Woody From Home’s” live stream was filled with fun and laughs and showcased the unique and inspiring work of each creator. The series has gone viral and gotten huge traction from users.
According to the company, TikTok “is committed to inspiring creativity and bringing joy to people around the world. TikTok builds a global community and encourages users to create, share and discover new interests and experiences.”
As the world’s leading short-video platform, TikTok always explores new ways to enhance its platform experience. Live-streaming is a beta feature currently being offered to select global organisations and local celebrities.
With millions forced indoors due to Covid-19, online platforms are exploding, providing entertainment and leveraging news. In TikToks’ live streaming, local celebrities including artists, actors and TV personalies will be hosting, performing and interacting with audiences real time.
In a few days, TikTok, will host a live stream of a concert featuring “Passakorn Chirathivat aka Pok Mindset (@pokmindset).” This is a major event for music lovers as they’ll be able to stream the concert in real time from their smartphones.
Mobile users can now register for 30 days of free data
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission yesterday gave details on how to register for 30 days of free mobile internet and a broadband speed upgrade. Registration begins today. The move supports the government’s policy of social distancing and encouraging people to work from home, while helping people cut utility bills during the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
But you need a Thai ID card to get your free internet and speed upgrade.
The measure is being financed by the Universal Service Obligation Fund, which comes from telecommunication licence auctions and contributions from telecom and broadcasting companies.
For free mobile internet, registration runs from today to April 30. All Thai nationals can register for 10 free gigabytes of mobile data for a single mobile number, so long as it was opened or registered on or before March 31.
Those who use monthly packages with more than 10 GB or unlimited data, and the numbers registered by companies and “juristic persons” are not eligible.
To register, a users should type *170*[their 13-digit national ID number]# and tap “call.”
The user will shortly receive a text message confirming or rejecting the registration. In case of rejection, a reason will be given. If the registration is successful, users can start using the free internet in a few minutes.
The NBTC’s secretary-general shared tips on how to make the most of the offer in a video clip on the agency’s Facebook page yesterday.
He says a user should first check how much data he currently gets under his package by typing *165*1# and tapping “call.” Then, he should also check the remaining time of the package (*165*2#).
For example, if the package ends on April 15, the user is advised against registering today. Instead, he should wait until his package ends and register on the following day, so he can use the free internet for the full 30 days.
For broadband internet users, service providers will automatically upgrade speeds to 100 megabits per second, so users don’t need to register. The speed upgrade is valid for 30 days from today.
Those who use ADSL or older techonologies will receive an upgrade to the highest speeds supported by equipment.
Mandatory sim and app used to track down movement
A free sim card valued at 49 baht is being provided by The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) to every foreigner as well as Thais who had have travelled from countries that have have been designated as ‘high risk’ of Covid-19 infections. These countries include China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, and Macau (as of the time of publishing). According to NBTC secretary-general Thakorn Tanthasit, the AoT Airports’ new application has more than 7,000 downloads since it went live on March 12.
“The sim card will be used together with the AoT Airports application, to help track the position of users for 14 days to verify that they remain in quarantine. The app will track the position of the phone for 14 days and will alert authorities if it leaves the designated quarantine area. After 14 days have passed, it will stop tracking and the system will delete the data immediately.”
“The NBTC has coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to ask all arrivals from high-risk countries to download this app on their phone. Those who refuse to comply will be denied access to the Kingdom, according to Section 12 of the Immigration Act.”
“As for those who had entered Thailand before March 12 and have not downloaded the app yet, the Department of Disease Control will submit their names to the NBTC so that we can notify them to download the app as soon as possible.”
“Currently we are monitoring about 1,300 Thais who have returned from South Korea and tested negative for Covid-19. However, they still have to remain in self-quarantine at home until the incubation period of 14 days has passed, and this app can tell us exactly where they are at all times.”
