Thai traffic jam as tourists wait for the Koh Chang ferry | The Thaiger

Songkran
Thai traffic jam as tourists wait for the Koh Chang ferry
There’s been a traffic jam in, of all places, Trat, as impatient domestic tourists waited for the ferry to head to Koh Chang from the mainland. The island was invaded by Thais getting out of town for the long LONG weekend and, despite the forward bookings, the traffic police and ferry operator weren’t ready for the onslaught.
The long weekend runs from yesterday through to the end of Monday, 2 days public holiday to make up for the postponed Songkran celebrations in April, which were cancelled amidst the middle of Thailand’s outbreak of Covid-19. Over 10,000 tourists were scheduled to arrive on the island yesterday and today. Cars lined up for more than 3 hours to catch the Ferry from Ao Thmmachat Pier to the pier on Koh Chang. The Khaosod reported that at least 1,000 cars were lined up to get on the ferry at Ao Thammachat that will take them to Koh Chang Island.
Despite being one of the country’s largest islands in the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang has remained somewhat off the mass tourism development footprint (Phuket is the largest, Koh Samui second and Koh Chang third). In 2019 the island’s hotel market hosted 1.2 million guests at its 272 tourism establishments that feature 7,617 rooms, with more on the way. Hotel occupancy for Koh Chang teeters between the mid to high 60’s, though the off season sees numbers often drop by half, like other islands around Thailand.
Perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for new larger hotels in Koh Chang remains the lack of direct airlift and dependence on the privately operated Trat airport, not far from the pier on the mainland. The distance across the channel, between the 2 piers, is about 3 kilometres.
The Koh Chang Deputy Municipal Clerk said that over 10,000 tourists had been waiting to travel the island early yesterday but that 1,000 cars had already crossed over to the island before lunchtime. About 2,000 cars were estimated to have crossed onto Koh Chang in the past 2 days. The cars are expected to wait at least 3 hours just to get back onto a ferry for the ride home.
Mainland police did their best to manage the additional holiday traffic in the area. Police said they received dozens of reports from motorists complaining about the wait to get catch the ferry to Koh Chang with most reporting the wait of 2-3 hours. The piers and related officials will have to find a solution so tourists don’t have to wait so long on holidays. Local residents and Koh Changians think it’s high time for a bridge to be constructed from the mainland to the island so cars can drive directly into the island, just like Phuket.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Hotel bookings bounce back for long weekend holiday
The long holiday weekend is reportedly seeing heavy bookings at hotels and resorts, reigniting hopes of a revival of domestic tourism, which has been battered for months by the Covid-19 outbreak. Accommodations in the southern provinces in particular have been receiving a good rate of bookings with holidaymakers for the 4 day extended weekend. The tourism authoritiy of Thailand says hotels and resorts in coastal provinces in the East and seaside provinces in the South are reporting a surge in bookings to 80% and 90% occupancy over the 4 day weekend, which kicked off yesterday. It should be noted that […]
Songkran
New Songkran ‘replacement’ holiday added on July 27
The Thai government has declared July 27 the first of, what will probably be, substitute Songkran holidays. This year’s Songkran holiday was postponed as the April 13 Thai New Year holiday, and the days around it, were right in the middle of Thailand’s outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent ‘lockdowns’. Songkran celebrates the start of Thailand’s wet season. The first replacement holiday falls right in the middle of the country’s wet season. Narumon Pinyosinwat, speaking for the Thai government, says the decision was made today. But despite the ‘substitution’ date being announced, – it falls on a Monday, making it a […]
Thailand
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Be forewarned: the Buddhist holidays of Asarna Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent fall on July 4 & 5 this year, but because they fall on a weekend, the days before and after will also become holidays making it a 4 day long weekend. So the usual alcohol ban may be extended for the full 4 days but nothing official has been announced. The Thai cabinet has already approved the 4 day long weekend. While not officially announced or clarified at yesterday’s announcement, it’s expected that July 4-5 will see alcohol sales banned, as with every Buddhist holiday. If the holidays […]
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking 112 million baht worth of drugs
Phuket launches app, passengers rate taxi drivers
National parks may close annually to recover wildlife
Thai traffic jam as tourists wait for the Koh Chang ferry
Thousands head to Koh Chang, 3 hour wait for island ferry
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Woman allegedly kills elderly stylist over bad haircut
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Food services return to Thailand’s domestic flights
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Thai health authorities track and trace 600+ people linked to 37 year old DJ
Amnesty International says drop the charges pressed on protesters
Covid-19 case: 600 people facing quarantine
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
When will the world open up again for travel?
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
When will the world open up again for travel?
- Expats3 days ago
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
- Crime2 days ago
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
- Thailand3 days ago
Eva Air pushes back Phuket flights to July 2021
- Crime3 days ago
Philippine president says “kill the drug traffickers”
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s Health Minister optimistic about admitting business travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Malaysia bans citizens from high risk countries