Thousands head to Koh Chang, 3 hour wait for island ferry | The Thaiger

Cars full of tourists headed to Koh Chang waited for hours in a 2 kilometre long line to get on the ferry to the island. More than 10,000 people are expected to visit the island for the 4-day weekend. Many have Friday and Monday off work as substitute holiday time for Songkran which was cancelled in April due to coronavirus restrictions.

The island’s Deputy Municipal Clerk Theerasak Sruammasue says thousands of people waited in line for the Ao Thammachat Pier in Khlong Yai. Many got there early Friday morning. By the afternoon, more than 1,000 cars had arrived on the island. He says he expects 1,000 more cars will arrive for the long weekend.

Those still planning to make it out to Koh Chang for the long weekend are advised to consider taking the Centre Point Ferry Pier in Khlong Yai. Theerasak says the Ao Thammachat pier has too long of a wait.

Local police have been managing the traffic. They say many tourists complained about the long wait to get on the ferry. Most had to wait at least 2 to 3 hours.

Thai Residents says the island should find a solution for next time and even suggests building a bridge so cars can drive directly to the island.

