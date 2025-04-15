Myanmar worker fatally stabbed during Songkran festival

A violent altercation among Myanmar workers during the Songkran festival in Mueang Samut Sakhon district resulted in the fatal stabbing of a 25 year old, Zay Ya Kyaw. The suspect managed to flee amidst the chaos of the water festival celebrations.

Police Colonel Pichetphong Jangkaikom, along with other officers from the Mueang Samut Sakhon Police Station, investigated the incident at the entrance of Mahachai Villa Soi 17 in Tha Sai subdistrict. Forensic experts and rescue personnel from the Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation joined them to conduct an autopsy.

The victim was found yesterday, April 14, lying on his back with a severe stab wound in the centre of his chest, near the sternum and below the rib cage. Identified as Zay Ya Kyaw, a Myanmar national, he was employed as a labourer in Ban Phaeo district, Samut Sakhon province.

A relative of the deceased, who was present at the scene, explained that Zay Ya Kyaw had come to celebrate Songkran with family and friends at Mahachai Villa Soi 15. Shortly after their arrival, a dispute broke out with another group, believed to also be Myanmar workers.

As the confrontation escalated, Zay Ya Kyaw attempted to flee but was pursued by nearly 10 people. One of the attackers used a long knife to fatally stab him. The suspect then took advantage of the festival’s commotion to escape, reported KhaoSod.

Police have begun interviewing witnesses, including the victim’s relatives, and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the suspects. They are actively working to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice as quickly as possible.

