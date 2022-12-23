Hot News
Small but mighty group of Afghan women take to the streets over university ban
A small but mighty group of Afghan women took to the streets to protest against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women. The latest move to restrict human rights for women in the country saw the Taliban’s minister for higher education ordering all private and public universities to bar women from enrolling and attending.
According to the Straits Times, footage obtained by the AFP showed around 24 protesters, donning hijabs, chanting in a Kabul neighbourhood.
“They expelled women from universities. Oh, the respected people, support, support. Rights for everyone or no one!”
One protester, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “some of the girls” were under arrest by women police officers but two were allegedly released. Several others, however, remain in custody.
Such women-led protests have become increasingly uncommon in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country last August after the US military withdrew its decades-long presence in the country. For this protest, the women had to change locations as they originally planned to rally in front of Kabul University but authorities deployed a large number of security personnel in an attempt to ward off the gathering.
The university ban has drawn international criticism, with the UN, the US, and several other Muslim nations denouncing it. Even more disconcerting is that the ban came just three months after thousands were allowed to sit for university exams. Wahida Wahid Durani, a journalism student at the University of Herat, told of Afghan women’s plight.
“Afghan girls are a dead people… they are crying blood. They are using all their force against us. I’m afraid that soon they will announce that women are not allowed to breathe.”
Currently, the Taliban has barred a majority of teenage girls from secondary school, while adult women have been barred from government jobs. Moreover, women are not allowed to travel without a male relative and are ordered to cover up with a burqa when outside of their homes. Parks and gardens are also forbidden for women.
Such violators will see a public flogging of men and women, as the Taliban implements an extreme interpretation of Islamic law. The Supreme Court noted that 44 people, including six women, were flogged in Badakshan and Uruzgan provinces yesterday after being found guilty of various crimes.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Small but mighty group of Afghan women take to the streets over university ban
Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
Nepal releases Pattaya’s ‘bikini killer’ – Charles ‘the Serpent’ Sobhraj
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Druggie bites police officer who caught him stealing electricity in southern Thailand
Pink lilies pull hundreds of thousands of tourists to northeast Thailand lake
Kindergarten students save up to buy blankets for the needy in northern Thailand
Driver hits wild gaur in northeast Thailand, both injured
Thailand News Today | Thailand ranked 4th for least corrupt country in Asia
Thai police arrest 4 men for making homemade guns and selling them online
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Rescued baby elephant dies of injuries
Forest ranger and 4 locals arrested for illegal logging in northeast Thailand
Toyota boss pumps brakes on shifting to EVs
CBD oil review: best cannabis oils to buy in Thailand in 2022
Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites4 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
Thailand4 days ago
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
-
World4 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime4 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Crime3 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Hot News3 days ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
-
Crime4 days ago
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services