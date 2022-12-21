Connect with us

World

No more university education for women under Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Published

 on 

Photo by Wikipedia

The Taliban is continuing its relentless campaign to chip away at women’s rights in Afghanistan. Yesterday, the terror group banned women from universities.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education said the move was to go into effect immediately. 

Afghan women are now mourning the loss of education, which was a lifeline for many under Afghanistan’s deeply patriarchal society. One university student told the BBC that the Taliban had “destroyed the only bridge that could connect me with my future.”

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, women have already largely been stripped from public life, and women’s education has been devastated. Classrooms are now gender-segregated, and women have only been allowed to be taught by female professors, or elderly men. 

In March this year, the Taliban barred girls from secondary school. 

In May, the Taliban announced that Afghan women must cover their face, hair and body in public. According to the Taliban, woman should ideally wear a burqa, an all-encompassing garment which leaves only the hands and feet visible with netting over the eyes for vision. The Taliban said the decree is a “recommendation,” rather than a rule, but said the male guardians of women who do not comply will be punished.

Last month, the Taliban banned women from parks, gyms, and swimming pools. 

The most basic human rights are continuing to deteriorate in all areas of life in Afghanistan. Earlier this month, public executions returned to Afghanistan, with the first officially-confirmed public execution since US-led forces allowed the Taliban to assume control of the country last year.

There have also been public floggings in Afghanistan, with victims found guilty of crimes including adultery, robbery and homosexuality, according to Taliban officials. Twelve people, including three women, were flogged in front of a rapt crowd of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium last month. Nineteen people also received judicial beatings in the northern Takhar province last month. 

The Taliban continues to pull Afghanistan into a downward spiral, and women and girls are a primary target.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World41 seconds ago

No more university education for women under Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangkok32 mins ago

Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
Hot News44 mins ago

California earthquake leaves tens of thousands without electricity, 2 deaths
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Road deaths1 hour ago

Motorbike driver killed by bus after skidding on oil stain in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai taxi drivers receive record amount of complaints
World Cup3 hours ago

World Cup winners return home as heroes
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Thailand3 hours ago

Drivers switch places in moving bus in western Thailand, 11 tourists injured
Teaching in Thailand3 hours ago

What is the average English teacher salary in Thailand?
Drugs3 hours ago

Career drug dealer arrested again along with wife in Khon Kaen
Thailand4 hours ago

Navy ship sinks in Thailand: ‘There weren’t enough life jackets on board’
Home Services4 hours ago

Digital Homecare Platform SAIJAI Unveils “Hospitality Staffing” Solution for Hotels as Industry Grapples with Severe Manpower Crisis
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket gets ready for New Year road safety campaign ‘Seven Days of Danger’
What you get for $X4 hours ago

What $150,000 buys you for a 2 bedroom condo in Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

Taxi forgets and drives off leaving tourist at gas station | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending