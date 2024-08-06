Thai man arrested after fatal inheritance dispute in Nakhon Sawan

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai man was arrested after a violent altercation over an inheritance dispute resulted in one death and one injury. The incident occurred yesterday, August 5, near a temple in Tha Tako, Nakhon Sawan province.

Police, led by Phitson Phasuk, arrived at the scene to find a tragic aftermath. A 68 year old man named Nikom lay dead beside his house, with a knife lodged in his chest. His wife, 60 year old Khemthip, was found injured with stab wounds on both her arms. Rescue personnel promptly transported her to the hospital for treatment.

The assailant, 53 year old Narongsak, was apprehended at the crime scene. Initial reports indicate that Narongsak suffers from a psychiatric condition. He was taken to the police station for further questioning. The body of Nikom was examined by a medical examiner and later sent to Sawanpracharak Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

Investigations revealed that the dispute began when Narongsak and his sister, Khemthip, engaged in a heated argument. Narongsak, who harboured fears about being deprived of his share of the family inheritance, often quarrelled with his sister over this issue. On this fateful day, the argument escalated, leading Narongsak to attack Khemthip with a knife, causing her injuries.

Hearing her cries for help, her husband Nikom rushed to her aid. However, Narongsak turned the knife on him, stabbing him in the chest, and causing him to collapse. Narongsak then retrieved a baton and brutally struck Nikom multiple times, resulting in his death.

Narongsak was detained for questioning to determine the exact motivations behind his violent actions.

Police continue their investigation to gather more details about the incident, reported KhaoSod.

