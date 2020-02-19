image
image
Road deaths

Rescue worker struck and killed at accident scene

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Rescue worker struck and killed at accident scene | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Medics remove the body of rescue worker Atthawut Nubanko, killed at an accident scene in Prachuap Khiri Khan - Chiang Rai Times
A member of a rescue unit is dead after he was hit by a speeding pickup truck while helping victims at an accident scene in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan yesterday. Police identified the victim as Atthawut Nubanko of the Sawang Phae Paisan Thammasathan rescue unit.

Another rescuer from the same team, Likit Inklam, told police that he and Atthawut arrived on a motorcycle at the accident scene, where a pickup truck had veered off the road and hit a tree, dumping vats of jellyfish on the roadside.

Rescue worker struck and killed at accident scene | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – Bangkok Post

After parking the motorcycle and placing an emergency light on it, he and Atthawut went to examine the truck. They were on the roadside when the driver of a dark Toyota Vigo lost control after failing to negotiate the bend.

Likit says he jumped from the road and escaped harm, but Atthawat was struck and killed.

Police are investigating the incident.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

Related Topics:
Northern Thailand

Biker decapitated in Lampang

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Biker decapitated in Lampang | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The bike ridden by the unfortunate rider in Thursday's tragedy - Sanook

Police and rescue services in the northern Lampang province were confronted with a gruesome scene after the driver of a Kawasaki Z650 hit a metal lamp post in the middle of a downward section on the Lampang-Chiang Mai superhighway.

The biker’s head, out of its helmet, was on one side of the road, his body on the other.

The biker was identified as 28 year old “Tossawat” from Chantha Buri. He was the last in a convoy of several big bikes heading to Chiang Mai, when he lost control on the Doi Khun Tan hill.

His friends informed relatives of the tragedy which happened around 1:30 pm

Source: Thai Visa |Sanook

 

Central Thailand

2 crushed as truck overturns in Suphan Buri

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

2 crushed as truck overturns in Suphan Buri | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The victims in their vehicle seconds before the tragedy - Sanook

Two men were crushed to death when tractor-trailer truck overturned in Suphanburi province in central Thailand yesterday. Horrific CCTV footage showed the moment the truck, carrying animal feed, overturned, crushing the two, who were travelling on a motorcycle with a sidecar.

The deceased were identified as 64 year old Montha and 56 year old Phra Manop, a monk at the nearby Wat Nong Wan Priang temple. They were returning to the temple on Route 321 after the monk completed his alms.

The driver of the truck, 29 year old Chainarong, was taken to hospital.

Police and rescue services used two cranes to lift the overturned truck. Rescue services had the grisly job of removing the victims’ bodies, which had suffered horrendous injuries.

Sanook reports that Chainarong was trying to avoid a collision after another truck in front braked suddenly, but lost control, resulting in the deaths of the two victims. Local media say the location is an accident blackspot.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers; discretion is advised.
Click HERE to watch the video of the incident.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Sanook

Krabi

Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The pickup truck involved in Monday's crash - Chiang Rai Times

Two Austrian* tourists were killed in a collision with a truck in Thailand’s southern Krabi province on Monday. The pair were riding motorbikes registered in Krabi and veered into the wrong lane while navigating a turn on the road to Krabi Hot Springs when they collided head-on with an oncoming Mitsubishi pickup truck at approximately 4pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene at around 4:30pm to find a brown Mitsubishi pickup truck in the left lane with significant damage to its front. The motorbikes had also sustained serious damage. Both riders of the motorbikes were confirmed dead at the scene. Krabi police identified the two as 54 year old Michael Benk De and 53 year old Hei Delin De.

The 29 year old driver of the truck was at the scene and suffered no injuries. He told police he was returning to the resort where he works when the two motorbikes rounded the corner, veered into his lane and hit him head on. A third tourist, a friend of the couple, who was riding close behind but was not involved in the collision, confirmed the driver’s statement.

Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: One of the motorbikes involved in Monday’s crash – Chiang Rai Times

The pickup truck driver was tested for alcohol at the scene and police confirmed the result was negative, adding that they are unsure what charges, if any, the driver will face, as further investigations need to be conducted.

*The tourists killed in the accident were confirmed by the Tourist Police to be from Austria, not Australia, as earlier reported in local media.

SOURCES: The Phuket News | The Chiang Rai Times

