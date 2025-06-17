Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident

A municipal waste collector today was fatally struck by a pickup truck while standing at the rear of a garbage truck.

The incident occurred at 7am,today, June 17, on the Baan Kum-Don Yai Road, Bang Phae district. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Police Lieutenant Suthiphong Suwannano, an investigator from Bang Phae Police Station, received the report of the collision, which resulted in one fatality. The crash happened in Moo 2, Bang Phae subdistrict. Emergency services and rescuers from Sawang Ratchaburi Foundation attended the scene.

Two people travelling in the pickup truck sustained minor injuries but declined hospital treatment. The deceased, 45 year old Manop, was a waste collector for the Bang Phae municipality. His body was discovered near the scene.

Nearby, an Isuzu silver pickup truck registered in Ratchaburi was found with significant damage to the left front side.

It had collided with an orange six-wheel garbage truck also registered in Ratchaburi, which belonged to the Bang Phae municipality. The garbage truck sustained damage to its right rear side.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the pickup truck, transporting fishery workers, was en route to a pond. The garbage truck had stopped to collect waste from designated points.

While Manop was preparing to lift a garbage bin into the truck, the pickup truck suddenly struck him, resulting in his death at the scene.

The body has been transferred by Sawang Ratchaburi rescuers to the forensic department at Ratchaburi Central Hospital for a detailed autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

