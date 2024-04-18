Sleep-deprived driver’s tragic lapse leads to monk’s death

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident in Pathum Thani province today resulted in the death of a monk and injuries to two others when a delivery truck driver, who had not slept since midnight, fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a group of monks on their alms round.

The peaceful morning ritual today, April 18, turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy on the outskirts of Bangkok, as a black Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, driven by 21 year old Benjamine, ploughed into a group of monks collecting alms in the Klong Luang district.

Among the victims was Areesak Pathumya, a 69 year old monk from Wat Tawan Rueang, who sustained fatal injuries. Another monk, Phra Phapasphon Juntara, 21 years old, and a local almsgiver, 52 year old Sukanya, were also injured in the incident.

Arriving at the scene on the road along Canal 4, Moo 11, near Soi Tawan Ok 59, in Klong Si subdistrict, Police Lieutenant Colonel Siroj Naebnian and the volunteer team from the Po Tek Tueng Foundation discovered the catastrophic aftermath.

The pickup truck lay in the canal, completely wrecked, while the white Honda City, struck by the truck, was flung more than 10 meters away. The police immediately began their investigation, documenting the scene as evidence.

During the initial questioning, Benjamine, who sustained minor injuries, recounted his gruelling work schedule, admitting he had been awake since midnight delivering goods and was en route to his home near Klong Si when he succumbed to sleepiness and lost control of the vehicle. He awoke only to find himself amid the accident’s aftermath. The police have since charged him with reckless driving resulting in death and further legal proceedings are underway, reported KhaoSod.

The remains of the deceased monk have been entrusted to the Po Tek Tung Foundation for transport to the Thammasat University Hospital’s Forensic Science Institute for a detailed autopsy.